WASHINGTON — Here is a summary of Native American-related news around the U.S. this week:. Interior secretary Haaland hears emotional testimony on boarding schools. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland heard from former students of federally backed Indian boarding schools as part of a year-long "Road to Healing" initiative. At the Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma, July 9, elders from different states and tribes shared stories of physical and emotional punishment, sexual abuse and other indignities suffered as part of an educational program designed to sever children from families and tribes and assimilate them into mainstream U.S. society.

