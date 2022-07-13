ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking the Tropics: Understanding your risk before a storm

By Jeff Berardelli, Heather Monahan
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046jR6_0gebosQQ00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Category 2 hurricane is churning with no threat to land in the Pacific Ocean, but all remains quiet again this week in the Atlantic basin.

The only area being monitored by the National Hurricane Center is a disturbance producing disorganized showers and storms over the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of the Florida Panhandle. According to the NHC, it has little to no chance of tropical formation but still could bring heavy rain to parts of the northern Gulf Coast.

Florida flood insurance costs: Can you change FEMA flood zone designation?

Now, while things are still quiet, is a good time to make sure you’re prepared as we get closer to August, when we typically see an uptick in tropical activity. It’s also a good time to understand your risk when it comes to storms.

Steve Bowen is a meteorologist and the head of catastrophe insight for AON, a business consulting firm that specializes in risk and sustainability. Bowen’s work focuses on weather volatility, climate change, population exposure and mitigating the challenges posed by escalating risk.

Bowen, who previously worked as a TV meteorologist in Tampa Bay, joined Tracking the Tropics on Wednesday to discuss the risk presented by hurricanes, population growth in vulnerable areas and the complexities of insurance.

Tracking the Tropics streams at 2 p.m. ET every Wednesday during hurricane season. For the latest updates, check out our Tracking the Tropics website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Flood Insurance#Nhc#Aon#Tracking The Tropics
Fox News

Plains, Midwest, Southeast storms bring flash flooding risk

Strong-to-severe storms will bring the risk of hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes for parts of the northern Plains, Midwest and Southeast. The Gulf Coast states could also see flash flooding, as an area of low pressure off the coast and a frontal boundary interact and enhance the chance for heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

5 strange things about Tropical Storm Bonnie

What?! The first hurricane of Atlantic season could form in the Pacific basin? Not exactly -- and that's just one of the odd characteristics of Bonnie. What is Tropical Storm Bonnie? The second named system of the year in the Atlantic Basin is anything but a typical tropical cyclone. From its unusual track to the locations it has impacted and will impact, the storm seems full of surprises -- and they may not be over yet.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

Hurricane Bonnie makes rare jump to Pacific Ocean; winds reach 115 miles per hour off coast of Southern Mexico

In a very rare turn of events, a hurricane that formed in the Atlantic Ocean made its way to the Pacific Ocean for the first time since 2016. Hurricane Bonnie, which began forming on June 27, slowly made its way across the Caribbean before making landfall in Nicaragua on Friday. At the time, the storm was exhibiting 50 mile per hour winds, and caused considerable flooding to the point that two people died.In the brief amount of time since the storm has since moved into the eastern waters of the Pacific Ocean, becoming the first storm do so since Hurricane Otto...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy