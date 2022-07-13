Tracking the Tropics: Understanding your risk before a storm

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Category 2 hurricane is churning with no threat to land in the Pacific Ocean, but all remains quiet again this week in the Atlantic basin.

The only area being monitored by the National Hurricane Center is a disturbance producing disorganized showers and storms over the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of the Florida Panhandle. According to the NHC, it has little to no chance of tropical formation but still could bring heavy rain to parts of the northern Gulf Coast.

Now, while things are still quiet, is a good time to make sure you’re prepared as we get closer to August, when we typically see an uptick in tropical activity. It’s also a good time to understand your risk when it comes to storms.

Steve Bowen is a meteorologist and the head of catastrophe insight for AON, a business consulting firm that specializes in risk and sustainability. Bowen’s work focuses on weather volatility, climate change, population exposure and mitigating the challenges posed by escalating risk.

Bowen, who previously worked as a TV meteorologist in Tampa Bay, joined Tracking the Tropics on Wednesday to discuss the risk presented by hurricanes, population growth in vulnerable areas and the complexities of insurance.

