Walmart to purchase 4,500 EVs from Canoo startup for delivery

It looks like the Titan truck isn't the only model Nissan is looking to cut from its lineup. According to a report from Automotive News, Nissan is saying goodbye to the Leaf EV. Nissan bet big on the EV market when it first brought the Leaf to the American market back in 2010, but the small hatchback didn't make enough of an impact. With its battery only able to muster a paltry 76 miles of driving initially, it did nothing to curb the growing concern of range anxiety. The world wasn't quite ready to ditch dino juice for electricity at that moment in time.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO