As Ethereum approaches its seventh anniversary, some incredible things have happened in the blockchain world. Perhaps most notably, the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications has taken the industry by storm. In the last few months alone, we’ve seen a launch of tons of new projects built on Ethereum that offer a wide range of services from lending and borrowing to derivatives trading and more. Three of the most popular Ethereum-based protocols in the DeFi space worth checking out are Uniglo (GLO), Uniswap (UNI), and Ethereum (ETH) itself.

