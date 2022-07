ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Friday, July 15, 2022, Public Use Restriction Levels will change to MODERATE for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District as well as the public lands within the Umpqua National Forest and Roseburg District BLM are included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires, Douglas Forest Protective Association announced.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO