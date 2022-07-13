ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Harry Styles Shares New Video for “Late Night Talking”

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Styles has given his Harry’s House cut “Late Night Talking” the visual treatment. Directed by “Watermelon Sugar” helmers Bradley & Pablo, the new video finds Styles meandering from bedroom to art exhibits and busy intersections as he croons about the joys that come from speaking with his lover in the...

www.complex.com

Complex

Lizzo Shares New Album ‘Special’

Lizzo has shared her newest album, Special, via Nice Life Recording Company and Atlantic Records. Her latest offering features production from Ricky Reed, Mark Ronson, Max Martin, and Benny Blanco, as well as the title track “Special” and the new song “2 B Loved.” The album also includes her hit song “About Damn Time,” which is currently sitting at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and becoming TikTok’s No. 1 over all sound in the US. It also includes the song “Grrrls,” which spurred some controversy around apparent ableist language, with the singer later changing the lyrics.
MUSIC
Complex

2KBABY Shares New Song and Video for “Rain”

2KBABY has marked his comeback with the new song “Rain.”. “I learned that change gon’ come,” 2KBABY sings. “And when it rains on you, don’t let it stain on you.” The new track follows the Louisville rapper’s mixtape First Quarter, which arrived in December 2021 and boasted features from Chief Keef, Tay Keith, DDG, Mozzy, and Kash Paige.
MUSIC
Complex

Drake’s Team Shuts Down Social Media Rumors of Weed Arrest in Sweden

While rumors were flying on social media overnight positing that Drake had been arrested in Sweden, his team says that’s simply not true. As seen via a sampling of tweets below, calls of “Free Drake” were swift in response to the quickly circulated rumor, despite no one from Drake’s team having confirmed its veracity. In short, the rumor purported that Drake and several security detail members had been arrested at a nightclub in the Stockholm area in connection with marijuana possession.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Lil Uzi Vert Drops New Song “Space Cadet”

Lil Uzi Vert has surprised fans with “Space Cadet,” a new track that the rapper shared on his SoundCloud page during the early hours of Saturday. The bass-heavy track sees Uzi firmly in his comfort zone, effortlessly floating between more rapid-fire flows and a sing-song approach for its chorus. It’s a hard-hitting track that sounds tailor-made for live performances, especially knowing how wild his shows can get.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

The Best New Music This Week: Joey Badass, Steve Lacy, Latto, and More

This week, Joey Badass is back with “Zip Codes,” a slick new track from his forthcoming album, 2000. Latto is right on time with “Pussy,” an empowering sex-positive track that discusses women’s issues. And Steve Lacy dropped his long-awaited Gemini Rights album, featuring the standout “Buttons.” This week’s list also includes new music from Sheff G, DJ Premier, Nas, 2KBaby, Maxo Kream, Roy Woods.
MUSIC
Complex

DJ Premier Is Honoring Hip-Hop History With His New EP, and He Has More on the Way

The 50th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop is next August 11, 2023. A force as impactful and rewarding as hip-hop deserves more than just one day to celebrate, though, so Mass Appeal is commemorating the anniversary a year early with a series of EPs called Hip-Hop 50: The Soundtrack. First up is DJ Premier’s 5-track EP, featuring Nas, Lil Wayne, Slick Rick, Joey Badass, Run The Jewels, and Remy Ma and Rapsody, which is out now. The “Remy Rap” bar fest between Remy and Rapsody will have an accompanying video releasing shortly.
HIP HOP
Complex

Kid Cudi Hops on Phone Call With Young Fan Who Wanted to Talk to Him: ‘Can’t Wait to Meet U Lil Man’

Just as his debut mixtape A Kid Named Cudi landed on streaming services, Kid Cudi made a young fan overwhelmingly happy after he hopped on the phone with him. Cudi caught wind of a mother who said her son informed her that he “needs” Cudi’s phone number so he can tell the rapper just how much he loves his music. “Ima DM u for ur number. I wanna talk to lil homie,” he wrote, later revealing that had, in fact, hopped on a call with his fan.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye Praises Steve Lacy and His ‘Gemini Rights’ Project

On Friday morning, Lacy took to Instagram to celebrate the release of his widely acclaimed sophomore album, Gemini Rights. The Compton native described the moment as “surreal” and thanked fans for all the “love and support” they’ve shown during the rollout. One of those fans...
MUSIC
Complex

Watch the Teaser for HBO Max’s ‘The Idol’ Starring The Weeknd

During his After Hours Til Dawn Tour stop at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, The Weeknd debuted the teaser for his forthcoming HBO Max series The Idol. Co-created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, the six-episode drama is “set against the backdrop of the music industry and centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol,” according to HBO’s official synopsis.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Andrew Garfield to Play Billionaire Richard Branson in ‘Hot Air’ Limited Series About Virgin Airways

Andrew Garfield is set to star as Richard Branson in the new limited series, Hot Air. According to Deadline, the show includes six episodes based on the book Dirty Tricks by investigative journalist Martyn Gregory, and tells the story of Branson, the British billionaire who founded Virgin Airways in 1984. Gregory’s book follows British Airways’ bid to take down Virgin Airways in the early 90s, which fast became rivals.
ENTERTAINMENT
Complex

Gringo (2018)

Cast: David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Amanda Seyfried, Joel Edgerton. Rotten Tomatoes: 40% (Critics), 38% (Audience) Good crime movies are hard to come by, and funny comedies are even harder, but upon my third, soon-to-be fourth time watching, I can confirm Gringo manages to be both. After American based Promethium Pharmaceuticals creates a weed pill that will change the game of legal marijuana distribution and make them boatloads of money, co-presidents Elaine Markinson (Charlize Theron) and Richard Rusk send mid-level employee, Harold Soyinka (David Oyelowo) to deliver their only prototype to a lab in Mexico for production. There’s one small problem they forgot to inform Harold of—they used to be in business with a Mexican drug cartel, and now that cartel’s boss is not too happy. Hilarious gunfights, side-splittingly funny explosions, and car chases that will make you cry laughing may be hard to believe but backed by stellar performances from David Oyelowo and Charlize Theron alongside Nash Edgerton’s knockout directing there is no time this crime comedy isn’t on time.
MOVIES
Complex

Kid Cudi’s Debut Mixtape ‘A Kid Named Cudi’ Hits Streaming Platforms

Nearly 14 years after its release, Kid Cudi’s debut mixtape has officially hit streaming services. A Kid Named Cudi arrived in the summer of 2008 via NYC streetwear brand 10.Deep and independent label Fool’s Gold Records. The tape delivered 17 tracks with contributions by Wale and Chip tha Ripper. It also featured the Cleveland rapper’s breakout record “Day ‘n’ Nite,” which ultimately led Cudi to sign with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Steve Lacy Releases New Album ‘Gemini Rights’ f/ Matt Martians and Fousheé

After surprising fans with his first new solo song since 2019 last month, Steve Lacy has returned with his second studio album Gemini Rights. Featuring appearances from Fousheé and Lacy’s The Internet bandmate Matt Martians, the LP serves as the follow-up to Steve’s debut Apollo XXI. His first under RCA Records, the album runs a lean 10 tracks clocking in at 35 minutes. Gemini Rights features the previously released tracks “Mercury,” “Bad Habit,” and “Sunshine.”
MUSIC
Complex

Frank Ocean’s Homer Drops New Jewelry, Scarves, and Keychains

Frank Ocean’s Homer has bulked up its offerings. The American luxury brand just launched clover-colored pieces from “When a Dog Comes to Stay,” a character collection centered around pixelated canines and H-bones. Items include pendants made from recycled sterling silver, link bracelets with princess-cut diamonds, rings assembled from nanoceramic colored sterling silver, silicon keychains, and printed silk scarves hand stitched in Italy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Tessuti Heads to Ibiza for ‘Out Of Office’ Summer Campaign

After tapping UK rapper Novelist and Billionaire Boys Club for its Stand Out series at the start of this year, luxury retailer Tessuti now returns to launch its Summer campaign. Tessuti—which takes its name from the masculine plural of Tessuto, the Italian word for fabric—was founded in 1985 in Chester...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

