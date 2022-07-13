Harry Styles Shares New Video for “Late Night Talking”

Cast: David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Amanda Seyfried, Joel Edgerton. Rotten Tomatoes: 40% (Critics), 38% (Audience) Good crime movies are hard to come by, and funny comedies are even harder, but upon my third, soon-to-be fourth time watching, I can confirm Gringo manages to be both. After American based Promethium Pharmaceuticals creates a weed pill that will change the game of legal marijuana distribution and make them boatloads of money, co-presidents Elaine Markinson (Charlize Theron) and Richard Rusk send mid-level employee, Harold Soyinka (David Oyelowo) to deliver their only prototype to a lab in Mexico for production. There’s one small problem they forgot to inform Harold of—they used to be in business with a Mexican drug cartel, and now that cartel’s boss is not too happy. Hilarious gunfights, side-splittingly funny explosions, and car chases that will make you cry laughing may be hard to believe but backed by stellar performances from David Oyelowo and Charlize Theron alongside Nash Edgerton’s knockout directing there is no time this crime comedy isn’t on time.

