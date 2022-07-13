ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREX

The Highest looping Roller Coaster in the Country Opens in Colorado

KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42AQ3z_0gebjUc900

If you’re looking for more adventure this summer, a new roller coaster is officially open at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.
The defiance coaster is the steepest freefall drop of any coaster in the Western US, with more than a 102 degree drop.
Get this, it’s 56 seconds long, with a 110 foot drop and the ride sits at more than seven thousand feet above sea level making it the highest looping roller coaster in the US.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KREX

National Mac and Cheese Day: 5 cheesy stops in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is National Mac and Cheese Day. If you are looking for a way to celebrate this cheesy holiday, look no further. If you want to avoid making your own macaroni and cheese at home, there are some great options for Coloradans. Here are five restaurants...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Coaster#Colorado#Western Us#Looping#Nexstar Media Inc
KREX

KREX

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy