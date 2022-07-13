Eldorado State Park implements new timed entry system

Starting today you can make reservations at Eldorado State Park on weekends and holidays.

This is the first Colorado State Park to implement a timed entry system. Reservations will be available 30 days in advance with minimal number of permits available 24 hours in prior to arrival. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says reservations with specific entry times will be required from July 23rd through September 15th.

