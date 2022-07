Nick Cannon wants everyone to know how much he loves his seven children and that it’s important for them to be friends, even if their respective mothers aren’t always in agreement with each other.The 41-year-old musician discussed his relationship with his children’s mothers during an appearance on Power 106 FM, where he performed a freestyle rap that was a “message to all of [his] kids”. Beginning his rap by expressing his “love” for his children, Cannon also applauded his former girlfriends and ex-wife, Mariah Carey.“I gotta say something to all of my kids, your daddy gonna love you whatever...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO