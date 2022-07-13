ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Man in FBI hat robs Wells Fargo in Greensboro

By Brayden Stamps
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LYS1_0gebjLuq00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro Wells Fargo was the victim of a robbery on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers responded to the Wells Fargo location on 3001 Randleman Road after getting reports of a bank robbery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27wiVe_0gebjLuq00
The area surrounding 3001 Randleman Road (Google Maps)

The suspect had already left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash prior to police arriving.

Police say the suspect implied to have had a weapon during the robbery.

The suspect is described as follows:

  • A man
  • Wearing a blue hat with “FBI” in white letters
  • A dark shirt
  • Dark pants
  • Wearing a “fanny pack”

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
WRAL News

Man found shot in car along I-885 in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting along Interstate 885 in Durham on Sunday morning. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on I-885 north near the Ellis Road exit. Officers found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was...
DURHAM, NC
