Click here to read the full article. Mr. Saturday Night will conclude its Broadway run at the Nederlander Theatre on September 4. Based on the 1992 film of the same name, Mr. Saturday Night tells the story of Buddy Young, Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who is trying to reclaim the spotlight some 40 years after making it big. Billy Crystal reprised the role of Young from the film, which he also directed and co-wrote. “Bringing Mr. Saturday Night to the Broadway stage and experiencing the laughter and tears this show generates has truly been one of the high points of...

NFL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO