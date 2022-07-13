SILVER ALERT – Brenda Crutchfield Snipes

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police said the collision happened near the intersection of Neal Road and American Drive at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Photographer: Brad Simmons.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man is being charged with felony stalking after a series of incidents at another family’s home, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:09 a.m on Friday, deputies came to a home on Best Trail in Haw River...
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A prayer vigil was held for the Lattero family and other victims who were lost in a tragic car accident on NC-61 July 9. The town of Gibsonville stood along the sidewalk in front of the Lattero family restaurant Sunday. Thoughts were expressed and prayers were...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — NC-87 was blocked off as the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office dealt with an active standoff situation. According to the RCSO, a man poured gasoline on himself and was threatening to shoot anyone that came into contact with him as he shot at the ground in his yard. Law enforcement units […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three teens were detained Friday night for fighting at a carnival on Peters Creek Parkway, according to a report from the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police were called to assist off-duty officers working at the carnival after several fights began in the parking lot area. According to...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in “serious condition” following a drive-by shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 11:12 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the intersection of Waughtown Street and Reynolds Park Road after getting reports of a shooting. Investigators...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Former Greensboro Fire Chief, Ray K. Flowers, has died at the age of 83, the Greensboro Fire Department has confirmed. Chief Flowers was the first-ever African-American Greensboro Fire Chief and faithfully served the city for over 37 years. Chief Flowers first joined the GFD in...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shootout on a freeway that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday morning. Just before 3 a.m., officers say they arrived on scene to find a bullet-riddled car on NC 147 in the northbound lanes near the Ellis Road exit.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was rescued on Friday while firefighters battled a blaze in Winston-Salem. The victim is in the hospital following the fire on the 300 block of Butler Avenue, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department. The call reporting the fire came in around 7:45 p.m., and the fire was under control […]
ASHEBORO N.C. – A woman is facing a slew of charges after police say she fled from them after they tried to pull her vehicle over to investigate a report of a female being forced out of a vehicle. In a press release this week the Randolph County Sheriff’s...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Customers were terrified when gunshots rang out while they were shopping at the Kristy’s Food Mart in Winston-Salem on Thursday afternoon. Our crews counted about six bullet holes through the wall of the store. Witnesses say all the destruction was caused in less than five minutes at the convenience store on […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is in the hospital in serious condition after a car shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday morning. Winston-Salem police said that they were called to the intersection of Waughtown Street and Reynolds Park Road just after 11 a.m. regarding the shooting. Click the video player above...
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are dead after a crash Thursday morning in Alamance County. Just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, highway patrol responded to a crash on Greensboro Chapel Hill Road near Bethel South Fork Road in Alamance County. Troopers say that Randall Scott Tefft Jr., 33, of...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Truist location was the victim of a robbery on Friday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 10:52 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the Truist on 2835 Randleman Road after getting reports of a robbery. The suspect had left the scene by the time police arrived. Investigators say […]
HIGH POINT, N.C. — In the past month, Triad law enforcement officials have made several arrests involving drug overdose deaths. In two of the cases, two men have been charged with second-degree murder - one of those men was already in jail for another overdose death. Two women also face felony death by distribution charges.
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman who is wanted out of Mississippi for trafficking cocaine was arrested in Asheboro, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Thursday, Randolph County deputies responded to Iveydale Drive in Asheboro when they were told about a family fight. The...
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police say a 62-year-old man was hit by a car before the car slammed into a house in Statesville early Friday morning. The crash happened at a home near the intersection of West Raleigh Avenue and Fifth Street at about 2:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found the victim who had died in the crash underneath the porch, according to a news release.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of people in Snow Camp gathered at the Ye Olde Country Kitchen restaurant to remember Bryan Wilson. The community gathered to pay their respects with flowers, reminiscing about Wilson and personal notes they wrote on the floor of the restaurant site. Wilson was a beloved staple in the community […]
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A federally wanted man has been identified as the suspect in Wednesday’s armed robbery of a Walmart Supercenter in High Point. At 11:57 p.m. on Wednesday, police came to the Walmart Supercenter location on 2628 South Main Street after getting reports of an armed robbery.
