ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

Massachusetts Department of Public Health announce that West Nile virus detected in Bristol County

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (July 13, 2022) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health today announced that West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time this year. The presence of WNV was confirmed today by the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory in a mosquito sample collected July 11th...

fallriverreporter.com

Comments / 1

Related
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts officials recommend water conservation as drought across the state continues

BOSTON — With 90 percent of Massachusetts experiencing drought conditions, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared a Level 2-Signficant Drought in the Northeast, Southeast, Connecticut River Valley, and Central Regions of the state. Additionally, the Islands Region will remain at Level 1-Mild Drought along with the Western Region, which was elevated from Normal conditions last month. At this time, the Cape Cod Region will remain at Level 0-Normal conditions. As outlined in the Massachusetts Drought Management Plan, a Level 2-Significant Drought warrants the convening of an inter-agency Mission Group, which has already been convened, to more closely coordinate on drought assessments, impacts and response within the government. A Level 1-Mild Drought warrants detailed monitoring of drought conditions, close coordination among state and federal agencies, and technical outreach and assistance to the affected municipalities.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Boston Issues New COVID Warning, Urges Return to Indoor Mask Wearing

COVID cases are once again creeping back up in Boston. New data released Friday from the Boston Public Health Commission shows cases are rising. Over past seven days, new COVID cases have increased by 38.9%. These new infections are driving up the city's positivity rate, which stands at just over 10%. There's also been about 151 people in the hospital with COVID each day over the past seven days.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol County, MA
Government
City
Easton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Bristol County, MA
Health
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
County
Bristol County, MA
Easton, MA
Government
WWLP

Massachusetts Board of Medicine takes disciplinary action

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against three doctors. The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine licenses more than 40,000 physicians, osteopaths and acupuncturists. The Board was created in 1894 to “protect the public health and safety by setting standards for the practice of medicine and ensuring that doctors who practice in the Commonwealth are appropriately qualified and competent.”
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts officials warn that animal sedation drug found in state’s street drug supply

BERKSHIRE COUNTY — The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office cautions the community about the presence of an animal sedation drug in the drug supply. Massachusetts Drug Supply Data Stream at Brandeis University noted a significant percentage of opioid samples testing positive for the presence of Xylazine, especially in Western Massachusetts. MADDS found the drug in both powder and counterfeit pain pills. The Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab finds Xylazine frequently used as a cutting agent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Nile Virus#Mosquito#Wnv#Eastern#State
nbcboston.com

New Warning About Mass. Street Drugs Being Cut With Animal Sedative

Fentanyl and heroin sold on the streets in Massachusetts continue to be cut with a sedative for animals, presenting an added danger to users, state drug monitors warned this month. Xylazine increases the risk of overdose, skin ulcers or death for people taking opioids cut with it, according to the...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Significant jump in levels of COVID in Mass. wastewater as highly infectious BA.5 variant spreads

BOSTON — The levels of COVID-19 in wastewater jumped significantly in the last week, in part due to the emergence of the new highly infectious BA.5 variant. In Boston, COVID-19 levels in wastewater shot up by 21 percent as new cases in the city increased by 38.9 percent over the last seven days, the Boston Public Health Commission said. Hospital admissions are also up 24.6 percent and the community positivity is currently at 10.1 percent.
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to close major bike path

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is closing two sections of a bike path Monday. The DEM announced Friday that the Riverside and Bristol part of the East Bay Bike Path will be closed for construction projects. Construction will last from July 18 to...
CBS Boston

Massachusetts reports 7,096 new COVID cases, 31 additional deaths

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 7,096 new confirmed COVID cases over the past week. There were 31 additional deaths reported.The new numbers released Thursday are the first since Massachusetts switched to a weekly report and represent six days of data.The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 7.87%.As of July 12, there were 165 patients primarily hospitalized for COVID. There are 46 patients in intensive care.Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,783,187. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,818.There were 96,456 total new tests reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WBUR

Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, compounds overdose crisis

Approaching a van that distributes safe supplies for drug use in Greenfield, a man named Kyle noticed an alert about xylazine. “Xylazine?” he asked, sounding out the unfamiliar word. “Tell me more.”. A street outreach team from Tapestry Health delivered what’s becoming a routine warning; xylazine is an...
GREENFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts gang associate sentenced to time served, supervised release, for role in cocaine trafficking conspiracy

BOSTON – A Massachusetts gang associate was sentenced Thursday for cocaine and firearm offenses in connection with his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Renardo Williams, 45, of South Boston, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately 32 months in prison) and six years of supervised release. In September 2021, Williams pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

High bacteria levels prompt closures of some Massachusetts beaches

WAREHAM, Mass. — Multiple Massachusetts beaches have been closed to swimming after testing revealed high bacteria levels. MassDCR warned residents Friday of a cyanobacteria bloom in the South Pond portion of Lake Cochituate. People should avoid contact with the water and not allow pets to ingest the water. Gloucester...
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

Minor medical procedure leads to major bill for Massachusetts woman

BURLINGTON, Mass. — It's happened to nearly everyone. What you think is just a minor medical procedure somehow leads to a major bill. Over the last several years, a number of new protections for patients were put in place, including requiring hospitals to post prices online. But one Massachusetts woman called NewsCenter 5 for help after finding it's still hard to dissect what you are paying for.
BURLINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy