Hot Spot: T-Pain Says Chris Brown Has A Princess Complex & Ray-J Plans To Change His Name [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
 4 days ago

T-Pain had some words to say about Chris Brown and his attitude. Recently the singer had some words to say about his lower-than-anticipated album sales on his story and T-Pain had words to say. Also, Ray-J is talking about changing his name, for a random reason but Da. Brat explains this story and what princess complex means in the Hot Spot.

Chris Brown
Ray J
Rickey Smiley
T Pain
