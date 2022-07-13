ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ads are coming to a Netflix subscription plan: Here’s what we know

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — It’s official — Netflix is moving forward with adding a lower-priced, ad-supported subscription plan to its service. This comes just months after the streaming giant raised monthly subscription prices in the U.S. for all plans in order for the service to “continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options.”

In a Wednesday press release , Netflix CEO and CPO Greg Peters announced they will partner with Microsoft “as our global advertising technology and sales partner.”

“It’s very early days and we have much to work through,” Peters said. “But our long term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life.”

Peters added that this lower-priced, ad-supported plan will be the company’s fourth plan, joining its basic, standard, and premium plans, all of which are ad-free. Additional details such as when the plan will be available and how much it will cost were not immediately available.

Netflix shared a note with employees in May, saying the company aimed to introduce a lower-priced, ad-supported plan during the last quarter of 2022, The New York Times reported .

It isn’t much of a surprise. During April’s earnings call, Netflix reported its first loss of subscribers in more than a decade, sending the company’s shares into a freefall.

Other services such as Hulu and Peacock offer similar plans, and Disney+ is on track to debut a similar offering later this year. Apple’s streaming service is ad-free, minus promotions for its own content.

Netflix tested commercials in 2018 – referring to them instead as video promotions that appeared between episodes and movies – but offered users the opportunity to opt out of them.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has never been a fan of ads, instead viewing them as a distraction from the entertainment the service provides. Hastings has also previously viewed password sharing as “something you have to learn to live with.”

While discussing quarterly earnings, Hastings said password sharing, in addition to streaming competition, is believed to be causing “lower acquisition and lower growth.” In a letter to shareholders earlier this year, Netflix executives reported that more than 100 million households are using a different household’s account.

“This is a big opportunity as these households are already watching Netflix and enjoying our service,” the letter reads . Executives also mentioned how Netflix is testing new features to monetize password sharing.

In March, Netflix said that while features like separate profiles and multiple streams available through its standard and premium plans have been “hugely popular,” they have led to “confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared.”

Two new features have been rolled out for members in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru that will “enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Pax­ton sues Biden Admin over efforts to force Texas abor­tions

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services regarding their use of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA) to require hospitals to perform abortions. Attorney General Paxton said in a press release on Thursday afternoon that this […]
National Buffalo Soldier Celebrations

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Buffalo Solider Day is on July 28, 2022, and San Angelos NAACP Buffalo Soldier Memorial is hosting several events in celebration. Fort Concho Retreat Ceremony – July 28, 2022 A Retreat Ceremony is conducted when the unit honors the U.S. flag when it is lowered in the evening and […]
Reed Hastings
Attorney for Dr. Bernard sends cease and desist to AG Rokita for 'false and misleading statements'

INDIANAPOLIS — Kathleen DeLaney, the attorney for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, has sent a cease and desist to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita stating he had made "false and misleading statements" about Dr. Bernard on Fox News along with in statements to local media that cast Bernard "in a false light and allege misconduct in her profession."
McLennan County Sees Significant Spike In COVID-19 Cases

MCLENNAN, County (FOX 44) – The Waco McLennan County Public Health District announced today that the number of COVID-19 cases have once again spiked significantly since June 25th. As COVID cases and hospitalizations are trending upward in McLennan County, vaccinations are trending downward, the same trends seen around the U.S. Death rates are also increasing, […]
Dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple dog treats have been recalled because of possible salmonella contamination. Stormberg Foods said the company is recalling multiple sizes and batches of Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo's Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat products.
ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

