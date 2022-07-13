New commish: Big 12 open for business amid realignment talk

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden is vowing a return to his high-scoring form after battling a lingering hamstring injury that created rare doubt for the three-time NBA scoring champion over the last two seasons. He expects similar big things from the Philadelphia 76ers after taking less salary in his contract this season to help the team improve and chase the championship he still seeks. Harden injured the hamstring playing for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 season. The first serious injury of his 13-year career was “a wake-up call” that had Harden thinking about life outside of basketball. Finally healthy again, he’s spending the summer in his hometown of Los Angeles. Relaxing barefoot in a fully furnished, nine-bedroom, 14-bathroom rented mansion perched on a hillside above Beverly Hills with panoramic views stretching to downtown LA, Harden is eager to put the past behind.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO