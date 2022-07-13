CNBC Ranks Virginia Third

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - CNBC has come out with its 2022 "Best State for Business" rankings, and Virginia came in third. Neighbor North Carolina was first. The third place ranking is actually a drop for the Commonwealth, having finished first the last two rankings.

Several Virginia Democrats took to twitter to criticize Governor Glenn Youngkin (R), as the previous top rankings fell under Governor Ralph Northam's term (D). However, CNBC said slowing net migration of a college-educated workforce was part of the reason for the drop. Youngkin raised a similar issue during the campaign.

The State Chamber of Commerce also raised the cost of living as an issue.