ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Federal prosecutor: Dentist confessed to wife's safari death

By JAMES ANDERSON
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loo1F_0gebZjcE00
African Safari Death Dentist Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into federal courthouse with the dentist's children for the afternoon session of the trial, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski)

DENVER — (AP) — A wealthy dentist killed his wife of 34 years with a shotgun blast at dawn on a remote African safari in 2016, collected nearly $5 million in insurance proceeds and later blurted out to his longtime lover that “I killed my f---g wife for you!,” a U.S. prosecutor told a jury in opening statements of the dentist’s murder trial Wednesday.

The alleged admission happened during an argument between Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph and his girlfriend, Lori Milliron, at a Phoenix steakhouse after he learned in 2020 that the FBI was investigating his wife Bianca Rudolph’s shooting death in a small cabin in Zambia, Assistant U.S. Attorney Bishop Grewell said in a Denver courtroom.

“He killed his wife for HER!,” Grewell said, pointing at Milliron, who is charged with lying to a grand jury and being an accessory after the fact and is being tried alongside Rudolph.

Rudolph, 67, is charged with murder and mail fraud in what prosecutors describe as a premeditated crime. He faces a maximum term of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted of murder in the trial, which is being held in a Colorado courtroom because the insurance payouts were based here.

Rudolph has maintained his innocence. He told Zambian police his wife died while he was in the bathroom, suggesting she shot herself while trying to pack a shotgun the couple took on the trip.

“They’ve chosen speculation over science. They’ve chosen fiction over fact,” declared Rudolph’s attorney, David Markus, in an equally impassioned opening statement.

Markus argued that the Rudolphs, the parents of two children, were in a happy marriage in 2016 that over the years had its ups and downs because both had had extramarital affairs — but that both continued to take frequent big game hunting trips. Bianca Rudolph was long aware of her husband’s relationship with Milliron, he said.

Markus had the couple’s grown children stand in court to affirm to jurors they were there to support their father, who along with Milliron paid close attention to the opening statements.

Milliron’s attorney, John Dill, told jurors his client knew nothing about any alleged murder and suggested she is the victim of leading questions by investigators and the grand jury.

“This isn’t a trial about adultery,” Dill said.

No one witnessed the shotgun blast in the cabin, said Milliron’s attorney, John Dill. The shooting occurred about 5 a.m. as local guides were in and out serving the couple coffee and helping them prepare for the return trip to the U.S., Markus said.

Within seconds, the guides were inside, finding Rudolph in distress and shock, Markus said. With support staff in and out that morning, the cabin’s doors open and window shades pulled up, Rudolph wouldn't have had time to get away with shooting his wife, Markus argued.

Displaying a photo of the cabin -- blood spattered on the floor, Bianca’s body covered by a black-striped white blanket, a 12-gauge Browning shotgun lying inside a soft case nearby -- Markus argued that Bianca accidentally dropped the weapon, triggering the fatal shot in the heart, as she hurriedly packed up for the trip while Larry Rudolph was in the bathroom.

Zambian authorities determined two days after the Oct. 11, 2016, shooting that it was accidental, Markus said. Investigators for the insurers who later paid $4.8 million reached the same conclusion.

Prosecutors counter that evidence shows her wounds came from a shot fired from 2 to 3.5 feet away.

The government will prove that Rudolph, who built a small fortune with a Pennsylvania dental franchise, killed Bianca after receiving an ultimatum from Milliron, a former hygienist and manager of his office, that he divorce his wife, Grewell said.

Federal prosecutors, citing a U.S. consular official and others in Zambia, say Rudolph was in a hurry to have his wife cremated before returning home. A friend of Bianca’s, too, told the FBI she was suspicious because Bianca was a devout Catholic who would have opposed the practice.

But Markus displayed to jurors a copy of what he said was Bianca’s will stating she wanted to be cremated in the event of her death.

Markus argued that Rudolph had no financial motive for murder. His net worth was more than $15 million at the time; the insurance proceeds went into a trust for their children; and a prenuptial agreement with Bianca specified she’d get $2 million in case of a divorce, he said.

Rudolph plans to testify during the three-week trial, Markus said.

“He has the truth on his side," Rudolph said.

Markus also told jurors that Rudolph's alleged admission of guilt at the Phoenix restaurant was misheard by the witness. He claimed that what his client actually said was, "“They’re saying I killed my f---g wife for you,” Markus said.

"If that is what this case depends on, I can’t believe we’re going to be here for three weeks,” Markus said.

The case has attracted attention from Zambia to Pennsylvania to Arizona, where the Rudolphs -- and later Rudolph and Milliron -- established a comfortable residence in the Phoenix-area enclave of Paradise Valley.

Rudolph had built a small fortune as a dentist and later owner of a dental sedation franchise in the Pittsburgh area. He was a familiar fixture on local TV, advertising his services. He met Bianca at the University of Pittsburgh, where he studied dentistry, and they married in 1982.

The couple took frequent trips abroad and had traveled to Kafue National Park in 2016 so Bianca could fulfill her wish of bagging a leopard.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allthatsinteresting.com

DNA Evidence Just Helped Police Solve The 40-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Of A California Kindergartener

Police arrested Robert John Lanoue, 70, and charged him with the 1982 murder of five-year-old Anne Pham. On Jan. 21, 1982, five-year-old Anne Pham begged her mother to let her walk the three blocks from her family’s home in Seaside, California, to her elementary school. Somewhere along the way, a stranger abducted, sexually assaulted, and strangled her. Now, after 40 years, police say they have finally solved her gruesome murder — and named her killer.
SEASIDE, CA
The Independent

Survivor of Florida hotel rape caught on camera settles with Rodeway Inn for $16m

A woman in her 60s who was subject to a beating and alleged rape at a Florida hotel last year has now reached a settlement worth $16m with Rodeway Inn.The 67-year-old, who has not been named, was awarded the figure a year after she was attacked by a man inside a Rodeway Inn in Miami, Local10 News reported on Tuesday.Rodeway Inn, who the woman accused of failing to stop or prevent the attack in a lawsuit, contributed $11m to the settlement. Another $5m was from a security company who oversaw the building.Shocking surveillance footage from the 10 July 2021 incident...
MIAMI, FL
Oxygen

Connecticut Dad Sentenced To 60 Years For Teen Daughter’s 1995 Slaying

A New England man was sentenced to six decades behind bars for the fatal shooting of his teenage daughter 27 years ago, prosecutors said. Robert Honsch was sentenced to 60 years in prison by Connecticut Superior Court Judge Laura F. Baldini for the September 1995 killing of his 17-year-old daughter Elizabeth Honsch, the New Britain State’s Attorney announced Wednesday. He’s currently serving a life sentence in Massachusetts for the murder of his 53-year-old wife, Marcia Honsch, who was killed around the same time.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
County
Denver, CO
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Boston

No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

ATLANTA (AP) — The expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election did not lead to any widespread problems, according to an Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. that revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results.
ELECTIONS
WashingtonExaminer

Homicide victim 'Princess Doe' identified 40 years later, suspect charged

A girl who was killed 40 years ago in a New Jersey town has been identified, and a suspect has been identified and charged with murder, according to local authorities. Dawn Olanick, a 17-year-old from Long Island, New York, was identified as the body found in a cemetery in Blairstown Township, New Jersey, on July 15, 1982, according to the Warren County, New Jersey, prosecutor’s office. Olanick was given the nickname "Princess Doe" while her identity was unknown.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Rudolph
CBS Boston

Police Commissioner Michael Cox was beaten by fellow officers in 1995

BOSTON - Boston's new police commissioner has a unique perspective on policing. Once mistaken for a suspect, Michael Cox was beaten by fellow officers. No one was ever charged in the beating and two of the officers involved in the incident are still on the department.Cox spoke exclusively with the I-Team in 2020 about the incident It happened in January of 1995. Cox was a Boston Police officer working in plain clothes in Roxbury. He and his partner heard a radio call about a shooting and saw the getaway car.Cox says he got out and chased one of the suspects,...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Murder#Adultery#Violent Crime#African#Zambian
The Independent

Shackled and emotionless – how Ghislaine Maxwell reacted to her 20-year sentence

Ghislaine Maxwell showed no emotion as she was handed 20 years in prison and only looked at one victim throughout the entirety of her three-hour sentencing hearing.The 60-year-old entered the courtroom in the Southern District of New York with shackles around her ankles which rattled as she made her way to her seat on Tuesday morning.As she was asked to stand when Judge Alison Nathan passed the sentence, Maxwell elected to look straight ahead without showing any obvious signs of emotion.Even during her lengthy and unexpected statement, the defendant remained composed and delivered it in a measured fashion.The courtroom appeared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

Rudy Giuliani 'Attack' Captured on Surveillance Video

10:03 AM PT -- The suspect, Daniel Gill, was charged with three misdemeanors - assault, menacing and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Giuliani told prosecutors Gill made him "stumble forward." Giuliani said this caused "physical injury including but not limited to redness, swelling, and substantial pain to the back and left side of his body, as well as causing informant to be placed in fear of physical injury, and becoming alarmed and annoyed."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
truecrimedaily

Man accused of killing ex and her new boyfriend in Phoenix before killing himself

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man allegedly fatally shot his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend and her new 38-year-old boyfriend before killing himself. According to KSAZ-TV, on Sunday, June 19, shortly before midnight, Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment near 20th Avenue and Hadley Street to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a fatally shot man, later identified as Eric Sands, in front of the apartment.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
108K+
Followers
116K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy