ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Fired Grambling Volleyball Coach Chelsy Lucas Says She Was ‘Directed’ To ‘Get Rid’ Of Team

By Donovan Dooley
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Au35_0gebY4k100
Chelsey Lucas in an undated photo. |Source: Facebook.com/ChelseyLucas72

The newly fired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University is pushing back against the narrative that she invited her own termination by cutting the entire team and says she was just following orders. This comes as the movement to get those players reinstated is gaining momentum.

Chelsey Lucas was fired last week after mere months on the job following an internal investigation from the fallout of the volleyball players being cut. In a subsequent interview, Lucas said that Grambling State Director of Athletics Dr. Trayveon Scott was the one who “directed” her to cut the whole team, a move she said she was against.

“I was literally directed at one point … to get rid of them all,” Lucas said in an interview with 247 Sports. “But I turned around in that same meeting and told him ‘No, that’s not what we are going to do’ and I was not only in that meeting I had two other coaches sitting with me in that meeting.”

Lucas explained: “I met with 14 girls on the day that we had our end-of-the-year meetings. On April the 4, I met with them. There were girls that I gave them reasons of why you will no longer be a part of the Grambling volleyball program, and there were student-athletes that I asked — that I asked — I want you to be a part of this program. This is your decision. I want you to come in and help me build a winning program here. I was looking for the university to make a statement and say that this did not happen.”

Lucas said she specifically looked for Scott “to say this did not happen,” to no avail.

Lucas also said that she felt like there was a calculated plan set in motion to get her fired from a combination of athletes she coached in the past and the athletes who were on the Grambling State roster under her short tenure.

After her dismissal, Lucas said that she would obtain legal services. It is not clear whether or not a lawsuit has been filed against the university.

Since her firing, an online petition to have the cut athletes’ scholarships reinstated has started to gain significant traction amid this debacle. The petition had nearly 4,000 signatures as of Wednesday morning.

“Lucas has been terminated due to findings from the investigation!!! The Ladies of Grambling Volleyball would like Grambling State University athletic department to reinstate athletic scholarships in hopes to allow the remaining players to complete their athletic careers and to allow the student-athletes to complete their education debt-free,” the petition says in part. “These ladies are ready to join forces with new recruits and future coach! Majority of the players that have remained are seniors and looking to complete their legacy. Praying Grambling State will continue to do the right thing and keep the ladies in their best interest!”

With less than two months left before the start of the 2022 Volleyball season, Grambling is now searching for a new head volleyball coach that can right the ship after an offseason full of controversy.

Tennessee State University’s Historic Football Game Against Notre Dame Spotlights HBCU ‘Payout Games’

March Madness Money: Are HBCUs Treated Fairly During The NCAA Tournament?

The post Fired Grambling Volleyball Coach Chelsy Lucas Says She Was ‘Directed’ To ‘Get Rid’ Of Team appeared first on NewsOne.

Fired Grambling Volleyball Coach Chelsy Lucas Says She Was ‘Directed’ To ‘Get Rid’ Of Team was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 4

Chelsi
3d ago

Why she failed to bring this up months ago when she done it…🗣🗣YOU’RE OUT OF HERE…

Reply
8
Related
MyArkLaMiss

The Grambling State University Department of Athletics and the football program mourn the loss of Cedric Skinner.

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University Department of Athletics and the football program mourns the loss of Cedric Skinner. Skinner, a native of Oberlin, La., was a former standout running back at Oberlin High School and played at Grambling State University. He led Oberlin to the semifinals of the state playoffs in 2010 before going on to play three seasons at GSU.
GRAMBLING, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Local promoted on ULM’s coaching staff

Jessica Barber has been promoted to the University of Louisiana at Monroe women’s basketball’s associate head coach. “When you really think about it, it still blows me away a little bit,” Barber said. “When I got into coaching, I just wanted to coach and impact kids’ lives. Moving to the collegiate level, it’s just so surreal. I’m just a kid from Hackley. We’ve only had a few kids from there get to play in college much less coach in college. No matter what job I do, even when I was at Karr, there was so much of Washington Parish watching every move that you make, that you want to make them proud. When it reached social media, it just meant a lot to me that I’ve got my hometown cheering for me. When the conversation happened about the promotion, it didn’t really hit me until it was announced and I read it. I was blown away by the gesture and the trust that someone would have in you to give you that position,” Barber said.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

1990 title trophy returned to RHS Field House

Be it mystery solved or misunderstanding rectified, the 1990 Ruston High School’s Class 4A Louisiana state championship football trophy has been found. All because it was hiding in plain sight. And it was during a visit to the Louisiana Sports Museum in Natchitoches last Friday that Assistant Superintendent of...
RUSTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grambling, LA
Grambling, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
postsouth.com

Police chief apologizes to Louisiana woman cited for wearing shorts and a crop top

Winnfield, Louisiana woman Casey LaCaze-Lachney received an indecent exposure citation while attending a festival downtown and took to TikTok to complain. LaCaze-Lachney and her attorney Randall T. Hayes met with the Winnfield Chief of Police on Tuesday, July 12. Hayes and LaCaze-Lachney met with Police Chief Johnny Ray Carpenter and...
KNOE TV8

5 shot at memorial in Monroe, teen brothers wanted by police

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on July 16, 2022, in the 2200 block of Adams Street after a crowd gathered in the area for a memorial around 10:30 p.m. Officials said that an argument began between a few parties in attendance...
KNOE TV8

A Bastrop city councilman has passed away

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop city council member, Larry Prater, has died. Prater was serving his second term on the board for District B. The mayor of Bastrop, Betty Alford-Olive, said she is saddened by his death and that he will be remembered for his dedication to serving the community.
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING TEEN: Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 13-year-old Nicholas Wooten who was last seen leaving his residence on July 11, 2022. According to deputies, Wooten is described as a Black male, standing five feet and seven inches, and weighing 207 pounds. The juvenile has black hair and brown eyes. If […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Volleyball Players#Athletics
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston man receives first DUI

A Ruston man was arrested over the weekend for his first Driving Under the Influence charge. On July 9, an Ruston Police officer conducted a traffic stop at West Alabama Avenue and North Trenton Street after a vehicle crossed the double yellow lines multiple times. When the officer contacted the...
RUSTON, LA
KEDM

City of West Monroe road closure

Please be advised a portion of Constitution Drive in the City of West Monroe will be closed for two weeks to all traffic, beginning on Thursday, July 14. The road closure will be in effect through August 1. The street closure is due to the construction of an indoor sports facility known as West Monroe Sports & Events.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Rayville man arrested as suspect in Delhi murder

DELHI, La. (KNOE) - In an update given by Louisiana State Police, 19-year-old Johntavious Sledge of Rayville has been identified as a suspect in the murder of Quattrous Jones. LSP said that sledge has been identified as the shooter involved in the murder of Jones. Sledge was arrested and booked into Richland Parish Detention Center. He is charged with second degree murder and two counts of attempted second degree murder.
DELHI, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
lincolnparishjournal.com

Texas woman arrested on I-20 stop

A Texas woman was arrested Monday morning after she was clocked traveling at 92 mph on Interstate 20. Deputy D. Johnston of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department was working a speed detail Monday morning on Interstate 20 when he clocked a vehicle on radar traveling 22 miles per hour over the 70 mph speed limit. The gray Hyundai was stopped at the eastbound 77 mile marker of Interstate 20. While speaking with the driver, Deputy Johnston detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A large amount of loose tobacco was observed on the center console which is often indicative of a practice of hollowing out cigars and inserting marijuana.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

State police looking for suspects after deadly ambush in NELA

DELHI, La. (KNOE) - Investigators with Louisiana State Police have been tapped to investigate a deadly shooting in Richland Parish. It happened on July 13, 2022, and claimed the life of a 22-year-old man. State police say Quattrous Jones and two others were walking on Second Street when someone jumped...
DELHI, LA
KNOE TV8

Stray bullet from outdoor robbery hits 4-year-old inside Monroe home

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say a 4-year-old child was shot inside her home on Wednesday. Police say the child was shot during an armed robbery that was happening outside on Gordon Ave. A 17-year-old male juvenile and 21-year-old Bryant Matthews were arrested in connection with the shooting. The Monroe...
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX

99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX

970
Followers
1K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

RVA's Home For Classic Hip Hop

 https://theboxrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy