Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration over HHS guidance that says hospitals must provide abortions in emergency cases. The lawsuit was filed July 14 in the U.S. District Court for Northern Texas and names HHS, CMS and officials within the agencies. It targets a recent HHS directive that says abortion is covered under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. The federal law requires Medicare hospitals to provide all patients emergency care, regardless of state law, meaning it preempts state abortion bans. EMTALA is enforced through CMS.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO