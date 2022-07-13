ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

One of Our Favorite Coffee Subscriptions Is Offering 20% Off Bundles of Gourmet Roasts for Prime Day

By Erin Cavoto
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The only thing better than sitting down with a cup of coffee that you love? Finding a new bag of beans that’s even more delicious....

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

Homemade Greek Yogurt

I am ashamed to admit I’ve never been a huge fan of eating a bowl of Greek yogurt on its own, even with fresh fruit or honey. Don’t get me wrong — I do understand the attraction, and I really want to love it, but I sometimes find it a little too sour and cloying when eaten plainly. I prefer Greek yogurt stirred into sauces or a large dollop served on top of a spicy curry, but that is as far as it goes for my taste.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Brightland Is Giving Away the Ultimate Olive Oil Accessory for Free — But You’ll Have to Act Fast

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We can’t help but get excited whenever Brightland, one of our favorite olive oil brands, has news to share. In the past few months alone, the company has delighted us with a flavorful summer barbecue bundle that includes one of their signature extra-virgin olive oils and a delicious spice blend, a unique ice cream collaboration with Dear Bella Creamery, and a restock of their summer-inspired strawberry vinegar. And let’s not forget about the ramp-infused limited-edition vinegar that sold out in virtually no time (but our fingers are crossed for a restock on that one, too).
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

The $8 Bottle of White Our Wine Expert Is Buying All Summer Long — At Aldi

The idea that European wines are going to be more expensive than their domestic counterparts persists, but in my experience the opposite is often true. I’m more suspicious of, say, a wine from California that’s less than $10 than a similarly priced bottle from Europe. Inexpensive table wine has been a part of the culture in many European countries for centuries, so they’ve got it down!
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Kitchn

I Tried Martha Stewart’s Tequila-Based Cocktail, the Cointreau Kiss, and It May Become Your Favorite Summer Sip

I absolutely consider Martha Stewart to be the original lifestyle influencer. It’s easy to covet Martha’s way of life, but much of her content on her personal Instagram page can be a little out-of-touch to many (think: snapshots of her palatial estate grounds, galas, and dinners with famous friends). So when she recently posted a casual photo of a cocktail she dubbed the “Cointreau Kiss,” I was intrigued.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gourmet Coffee#Coffee Beans#Coffee Makers#Roasting#Food Drink
The Kitchn

Fly By Jing Just Launched a Delicious Sweet and Spicy Syrup You Can Use on Anything

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Out of our many favorite DTC brands, AAPI-founded company Fly By Jing stands out with its flavorful pantry staples like frozen dumplings, spices, hot pot base, and unique collaborations, such as their Tingly Sichuan Salt (made in partnership with Jensen Salt Co.) and their chili crisp smoked Atlantic salmon, in cooperation with Fishwife. Today at 12 p.m. Eastern Time, Fly By Jing expanded their innovative repertoire and released yet another exciting product — Spicy Sovereign Syrup.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Tested the Tesla of Smart Ovens — And It’s as Impressive as It Sounds (Plus, It’s on Sale for Prime Day!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Like many children of the late 90s and early aughts, my Easy-Bake oven was my life. A child of the new millennia, I was instantly enamored by this piece of tech that allowed me to take cooking into my own tiny hands and create sweet treats in minutes. So, you could imagine my delight when I came across a device some 20 years later that seemed to improve upon this idea across the board by allowing you anything (breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert) with the touch of a button. I’m talking about the Brava Smart Oven. Like most smart ovens, the Brava was designed to make cooking fun, easier, and faster. But does it live up to the hype? How hard is it to use? And most importantly, is it worth the $1000+ price tag? After months of testing and dozens of recipes made, dear reader, I’m happy to say this device is the real deal. The best part? It’s on sale during Prime Day, which ends tonight!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Turn Your Backyard into an Dreamy Oasis with these Outdoor Furniture and Decor Prime Day Deals

We may already be in the thick of backyard barbecue season, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day’s major deals (and 2-day shipping!), there’s no better time to break in some new outdoor furniture, decor, and essentials. Furnish your deck, add some character to your patio…whatever your outdoor oasis may need, Amazon’s got something to help you design your dream space. To make it easy, we’ve put together a list of our favorite outdoor furnishings and accessories on sale this Prime Day. Keep the season changes in mind as you shop, as well, and get ahead of shopping for fall and winter outdoor essentials while the deals are on.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

I’m Not a Cake Person, but This Banana Cake Just Changed My Mind

I am not a cake person. In 2017 I hopped on the doughnut-wall wedding trend — not because it was adorable (although our doughnut-studded pegboard totally was!), but because I really don’t care for cake. Doughnuts (as well as cookies, pies, brownies, and just about every other kind of carby sweet) are my love language. But nine times out of 10, I will politely decline a slice of cake. The one exception: banana cake.
LOS GATOS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

Prime Day Is Over But We Just Found a Bunch of Amazon Kitchen Deals You Don’t Want to Miss

But we’re here to talk about all the post-Amazon Prime Day sales that are still happening on a surprisingly impressive range of products. So many of the early Prime Day kitchen deals we scoped out are still available, including an under-$100 Cuisinart toaster oven, two robot vacuums that are each over $50 off, and plenty of food storage solutions for eager meal preppers. So, whether you missed out on Prime Day or you’re still hungry for savings, look no further than these Amazon picks that are all on major sale!
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

Easy 2-Ingredient Egg Wash for Baking

Even if your pie, bread, or pastry recipe doesn’t call for an egg wash, brushing some on can give it much-needed color and a glossy sheen. An egg wash is simply an egg or part of an egg thinned with a bit of water, milk, or cream. The fat and protein in the mixture promotes browning and lends sheen. How brown or shiny the crust becomes depends on the makeup of the egg wash (more on that below).
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I’ve Been Using Le Creuset’s New Bread Oven and My Loaves Are Moist, Chewy, and Loftier than Usual

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Cast iron Dutch ovens have become as indispensable to home bread bakers as they are to home cooks making braises and stews. The thick metal pots are fabulous at retaining heat to promote good “oven spring” in the bread, and the tight-fitting lids trap moisture (which contributes to a wonderfully crackly crust).
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Easy Watermelon Granita

I’m always enticed by brightly colored watermelons — especially in the middle of summer, when they’re stacked high at the grocery store. But many times I’m disappointed when they’re not as sweet or crisp as a perfectly ripe watermelon should be. This ho-hum watermelon does not need to go to waste, though. With the addition of just three ingredients, you can turn any watermelon (whether it’s mediocre or amazing) into a sweet, refreshing, icy-cold vegan treat: granita.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The 7 Best Groceries to Get at Wawa If You’re on the Road This Summer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My childhood home is within walking distance of a Wawa. Only I can’t remember ever actually getting there by foot — probably because we were always planning on buying way too much to carry back. Even when we were “just stopping in for milk,” we’d end up walking out with our arms full. (My dad had a weakness for Tastykakes!)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

I’m a Self-Proclaimed Candle Snob and This is the Only Brand I’ll Ever Buy (They’re Having Their First-Ever Summer Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. TL;DR: I’m a candle snob, and I don’t care who knows it. I’ve been a home and shopping editor for the last five or so years, so I’ve sniffed just about every candle brand out there: the good, the bad, and the nauseatingly potent. I’m a tough shell to crack when it comes to liking fragrances, but there’s one particular brand that I can’t get enough of. In fact, it has impressed me so much over the years that it’s now the only brand I’ll ever buy. If this picture-perfect company hasn’t popped up on your Instagram feed yet, let me introduce you to Otherland, the brand behind the luxe, dreamy candles that are basically a vacation in a jar. You could say it was love at first light!
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

I Splurged on This Top-of-the-Line Coffee Maker and Have Zero Regrets (Bonus: It’s on Sale for Prime Day!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. From a truckload of house plants to a DIY knit-your-own-blanket kit to a sunlounger (even though I don’t have an inch of outdoor space), I have definitely made a few questionable shopping decisions over the past few years. But the heftiest of all? This Breville espresso machine that I impulsively bought during a midnight shopping spree. First, let me say that I realize I am lucky that I have a job and a steady paycheck. And that this is the most expensive kitchen gadget I have ever owned. But despite my rushed decision, I don’t regret this indulgence at all. On the contrary, it might be the best thing I have done for myself in a very long time.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

Apparently, You Should Be Storing Your Packaged Salad Upside Down — Here’s Why

TikTok star @AtHomeWithKat, a home cook and whole food enthusiast, received massive attention recently when she offered a simple tip we can all find helpful. In a video that has nearly a million viewers, she advises viewers, “Friendly reminder that, when you get home from the grocery store, put a towel in your lettuce, and store it in your fridge upside down. You’ll thank me.”The video grew to become extremely popular, but it prompted people to ask the understandable question of …. “Why?”
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The Easiest No-Mayo Coleslaw

When I was growing up, my grandfather worked at KFC — and even at 7 years old I loved those styrofoam containers of sweet and creamy coleslaw. I still have a soft spot for that chopped salad of sorts, but I love any variety of the stuff. Vinegar slaw, in particular, is a delicious summertime side. It’s cold and refreshing, and a lovely way to break up the richness from barbecued meats, mayo-based potato salads, and sweet and savory baked beans.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Fresh Corn Salsa with Lime and Cilantro

Corn salsa is a celebration of summer’s bounty, highlighting the natural sweetness of fresh corn in its purest form. Raw corn is best for corn salsa: It’s crisp, sweet, crunchy, and fresh. Frozen corn is often stripped of its crunch, as kernels become soggy when defrosted. Grilled corn makes an amazing salsa, too, but for much less effort, take raw corn as it is and learn to appreciate the value of the phrase “less is more.”
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Misen’s Constantly Sold Out Saucepan Is 32% Off for Prime Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With Prime Day officially underway, we’re scoping out all of our favorite kitchen deals that we think are worth your time to check out. If you’re in the market for new cookware, we’ve discovered plenty of great options, including a heavily-discounted Le Creuset braiser, the high-performing Lodge Dutch oven, and a Kitchn-favorite Staub bakeware set. In addition to these amazing deals, we’ve also come across a huge sale at Misen, one of our favorite small kitchen brands. While plenty of essentials are on sale (including an editor-approved paring knife!), we’d like to direct your attention to one item that we think you’ll use almost everyday in your kitchen: the Misen Saucier. In the past, this impressive stainless steel saucepan was constantly selling out, amassing waitlists of over 1,000 people. So it’s very likely this Amazon Prime Day deal won’t be around for too long!
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy