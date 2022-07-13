ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Man in FBI hat robs Wells Fargo in Greensboro

By Brayden Stamps
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2zyA_0gebSyI000

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro Wells Fargo was the victim of a robbery on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers responded to the Wells Fargo location on 3001 Randleman Road after getting reports of a bank robbery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27wiVe_0gebSyI000
The area surrounding 3001 Randleman Road (Google Maps)

The suspect had already left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash prior to police arriving.

Police say the suspect implied to have had a weapon during the robbery.

The suspect is described as follows:

  • A man
  • Wearing a blue hat with “FBI” in white letters
  • A dark shirt
  • Dark pants
  • Wearing a “fanny pack”

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Alamance County man charged with felony stalking

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man is being charged with felony stalking after a series of incidents at another family’s home, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:09 a.m on Friday, deputies came to a home on Best Trail in Haw River...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Suicide#Robbery#Greensboro Wells Fargo#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMY NEWS2

4 overdose death arrests in past month in the Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. — In the past month, Triad law enforcement officials have made several arrests involving drug overdose deaths. In two of the cases, two men have been charged with second-degree murder - one of those men was already in jail for another overdose death. Two women also face felony death by distribution charges.
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro's first African-American fire chief dies after illness

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's first African-American fire chief died after an illness, fire officials announced. The deputy chief of the Greensboro Fire Department sent a press release about the news Saturday evening. According to the press release, former fire chief, Ray K. Flowers, died on Saturday, July 16, after...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Sheriff's Office Scam Alert in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Today, the Sheriff’s Office has been contacted by several individuals who have received a phone call from someone claiming to be a deputy with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims to work in the Sheriff’s Office warrants and civil citation division. The caller tells the victim that they have missed their court date and money must be sent to avoid arrest. THIS IS A SCAM!
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro bank robber at large, police search for a suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a bank robber. On Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to a robbery report at a Wells Fargo Bank on Randleman Road, police said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the man who robbed...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

One person rescued during fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was rescued on Friday while firefighters battled a blaze in Winston-Salem. The victim is in the hospital following the fire on the 300 block of Butler Avenue, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department. The call reporting the fire came in around 7:45 p.m., and the fire was under control […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WTKR

Police: Texas family members rob North Carolina Waffle House after eating there

Authorities in North Carolina say several members of a Texas family were arrested for allegedly robbing a Waffle House they had just eaten at. According to the Hillsborough Police Department, Tamiko Lashun Jones and Tony Eugene Lemon, both of Marshall, Texas, and Diamond Walton, of Longview, Texas, were arrested in Western North Carolina on Wednesday.
MARSHALL, TX
WXII 12

Greensboro police respond to shooting on Sparta Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday night. According to Greensboro Police Watch Operations, officers were called t0 the 700 block of Sparta Drive just after 9:30 p.m. The man's injuries are non-life-threatening, police said. There is no suspect information. This...
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy