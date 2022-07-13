[VIDEO] 'Making Dangerous Things Look Easy' recounts wild rescue on famed Colorado peak

Photo Credit: Ashley Bennett (iStock).

In September 2020, two men set out to tackle one of Colorado's most complicated fourteener routes – the class five Ellingwood Arete/Ledges route on the 14,197-foot Crestone Needle. Not long later, they were calling for help, in need of someone to save their lives.

As might be expected, the story of the subsequent rescue mission is interesting and educational, putting the risks of mountain climbing and high elevation rescues on display.

Titled 'Making Dangerous Things Look Easy," a video recounting the incident was published by the Soldier Stories Youtube channel and can be seen below:

Embed not working for you? Watch the clip here.