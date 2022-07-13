Col du Granon delivers a Tour de France stage for the ages - Video

The Tour de France reached its highest point on Wednesday with a breathtaking stage from Albertville to the hors categorie Col du Granon. It's the same climb where Greg LeMond slayed 'the badger' Bernard Hinault to take the maillot jaune in 1986. Did we see another historic moment in Jonas Vingegaard's victory and unseating of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Already have an account ? Sign in here

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. A former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.