Col du Granon delivers a Tour de France stage for the ages - Video

By Laura Weislo
Cycling News
Cycling News
 4 days ago

The Tour de France reached its highest point on Wednesday with a breathtaking stage from Albertville to the hors categorie Col du Granon. It's the same climb where Greg LeMond slayed 'the badger' Bernard Hinault to take the maillot jaune in 1986. Did we see another historic moment in Jonas Vingegaard's victory and unseating of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)?

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. A former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.

