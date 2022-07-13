ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Village School of Naples names Jeff Cavallo head of middle school

By Nikki Ross, Naples Daily News
The Village School of Naples, an independent private school for preschool through grade 12, has a new head of middle school, Jeff Cavallo, according to a news release.

Cavallo previously served as the dean of students, boys varsity head basketball coach, department chair, communications arts teacher and director of remote learning for the Benjamin School, a private day school in Palm Beach.

"Jeff is one of the finest and most well-respected colleagues I have had the pleasure to work with in my career," said Dennis Chapman, head of school, in the news release. "His extensive experience and knowledge will be a valuable asset in leading our middle school faculty and students and throughout the entire TVS community."

Starting his career as a classroom teacher at Bishop Feehan High School — which is also his alma mater — in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Cavallo went on to serve as director of admissions and head basketball coach at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Florida.

He will be relocating to Naples this summer with his wife, according to the release.

Nikki Ross covers education for the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News. She can be reached at NRoss@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @nikkiinreallife.

