The Village School of Naples names Jeff Cavallo head of middle school

The Village School of Naples, an independent private school for preschool through grade 12, has a new head of middle school, Jeff Cavallo, according to a news release.

Cavallo previously served as the dean of students, boys varsity head basketball coach, department chair, communications arts teacher and director of remote learning for the Benjamin School, a private day school in Palm Beach.

"Jeff is one of the finest and most well-respected colleagues I have had the pleasure to work with in my career," said Dennis Chapman, head of school, in the news release. "His extensive experience and knowledge will be a valuable asset in leading our middle school faculty and students and throughout the entire TVS community."

Starting his career as a classroom teacher at Bishop Feehan High School — which is also his alma mater — in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Cavallo went on to serve as director of admissions and head basketball coach at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Florida.

He will be relocating to Naples this summer with his wife, according to the release.

