Oconee County, GA

Oconee County Library to close for the weekend due to COVID-related staffing shortage

By Staff Reports
Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
The Oconee County Library will close this weekend due to a COVID exposure that created a staff shortage.

"Some of the staff had an exposure to COVID, so we're being extra careful. Hopefully, it won't be very long," Library Public Information Officer Rhiannon Eades said Wednesday.

While the library will be closed July 16-17, the hours through the week days will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The decision does not affect any other libraries in the Athens Regional Library System.

