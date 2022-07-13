ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North College Hill, OH

Second escaped River City inmate apprehended in North College Hill

By Lexi Whitehead, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
The second escaped inmate from River City Correctional Center was found Wednesday around 1 p.m., officials said.

Shawn Black, 29, was apprehended by the North College Hill Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff's Department after an incident in North College Hill that is still being investigated.

Lieutenant Keith Boeing said Black was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for an unknown medical condition. Black will not be able to return to River City and will be transported to a jail facility after his recovery.

Black, along with Thomas Cromwell, the other inmate who escaped Saturday, left the facility through a window that was broken and covered with plywood.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating Cromwell's death as he was killed during a SWAT standoff at a Mason hotel Monday night.

Scott McVey, executive director of River City, said the facility is working to prevent future escapes.

"We've taken steps to correct that," McVey said. "I signed a work order today to have that all repaired."

McVey said the window was a "construction flaw," and nothing was keeping the window within the brick, so someone could remove the caulk and window frame.

In addition to fixing the window, McVey said the facility will have more frequent bed checks to ensure everyone is accounted for.

As a correctional facility, not a jail or prison, River City is not as secure as those places, but those sent here usually come for treatment after low-level felonies.

"The level of offender that we get here typically is not at that [jail or prison] level either. They're here for treatment," McVey said. "And honestly, we don't expect people to want to leave here."

Both Black and Cromwell arrived at the facility in early June. Because inmates go through an orientation period, neither had begun their treatment yet, said McVey.

