ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Red Wings in free agency: Steve Yzerman signs David Perron for 2 years, $9.5 M

By Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRKf9_0gebOB3F00

Steve Yzerman continued a busy day of free agency and agreed to terms with veteran forward David Perron.

The Detroit Red Wings announced Wednesday the two-year deal with an annual average value of $4.75 million.

The 34-year-old has banked multiple 20-goal seasons during an NHL career that began in 2007 with the St. Louis Blues and spans 973 games. The Wings gain a Stanley Cup champion (2019, Blues) who can add scoring and also serve as a mentor for the younger players.

Perron's signing was part of a busy first few hours of free agency for Yzerman, who also signed center Andrew Copp, forward Dominik Kubalik and defensemen Olli Määttä and Ben Chiarot.

Perron, 34, has 269 goals and 665 points in 973 games. A former first-round pick of the Blues (No. 26, 2007), Perron also has played for the Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights. He scored 25 goals as recently as last season, topping 20 goals for a second straight year, and has at least 57 points in each of his last three seasons.

Perron shoots right. In addition to adding depth to the top nine, he should boost their power play — Perron had 11 power play goals last season, a career high.

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames

Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her book, The Big 50: The Detroit Red Wings is available from Amazon,

Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

MLB draft 2022: Live updates as Detroit Tigers, others make first-round picks

Detroit Tigers are picking lower than usual but if you want to learn how to watch or follow what general manager Al Avila and Co. do in the 2022 MLB draft, you've come to the right place.  The draft starts at 7:10 p.m. Sunday on ESPN. The first and second rounds are Sunday along with two competitive balance and two compensatory rounds. Rounds 3-10 are set for Monday with the remaining picks Tuesday.  ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy