Here's what to know about the Fox River powerboat-paddleboat crash in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH – A 52-year-old Oshkosh man has been arrested and awaits charges after the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says he crashed his 45-foot powerboat into the side of a two-story "commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise" paddleboat Saturday night and fled the scene.

The man has not yet been charged in court, and officials say the investigation is ongoing. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin typically does not identify suspects until they have been charged.

When and where did the crash happen?

The boat crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday on the Fox River, between the Oregon Street and Wisconsin Street bridges in Oshkosh.

How did the boats crash?

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said the powerboat collided with the port side of the paddleboat, which had 43 passengers and crew members on board.

Officials have not said if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Was anyone injured?

At least seven passengers aboard the paddleboat were injured. Six were treated and released at the scene by Oshkosh paramedics, while one passenger had multiple injuries that weren't life-threatening that sent that victim to a hospital.

Officials have not said if any of the powerboat occupants were injured.

What happened after the crash?

The powerboat fled the scene after the crash. According to the sheriff's office, witnesses and surveillance video found that seven people were on board the powerboat before and after the crash, indicating that none of the occupants fell overboard.

The paddleboat had "severe damage" to its side but made it safely to the south shore of the Fox River, where all occupants got off the boat, the sheriff's office said.

Several agencies assisted the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office in trying to find the powerboat, its owner and occupants Saturday night but were unsuccessful.

Officials identified the boat owner and operator through boat registration records, Winnebago County Sheriff's Detective Capt. Todd Christie said. He was arrested Tuesday.

On the Loos Cruises, the operator of the paddleboat, has stopped booking reservations until further notice, according to its website .

What charges does the powerboat owner face?

The boat owner has not yet been formally charged, but the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested on 12 counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety — a class G felony — and 11 counts of failing to render aid after a boating accident.

What's the next step in the case?

Christie said the investigation is ongoing, and detectives "are calling people left and right" to gather information from the 43 paddleboat occupants. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it believes all the occupants have identified and attempted to contact everyone who was listed on the manifest, thus far hasn't been able to speak with everyone.

The boat owner and operator had a bail hearing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was released on $10,000 cash bond, under conditions that he maintains "absolute sobriety," does not leave Wisconsin, surrenders his passport to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and follows the county's 24/7 sobriety program, according to the Winnebago County Clerk of Courts Office.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with additional information to call 920-236-7316.

More: Man convicted in boat crash deaths of Neenah sisters denied new trial or lesser sentence

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli .

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Here's what to know about the Fox River powerboat-paddleboat crash in Oshkosh