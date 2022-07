NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after being found in a hotel parking lot with a large number of drugs Thursday. Metro Nashville Police said Hermitage Precinct midnight shift officer Joshua McGarvey was checking the parking garage of the Ramada Inn on Music Valley Drive when he saw a man sitting in a Jeep that was running with the headlights on. Officer McGarvey then got out of his car, approached the Jeep, and saw a man with bloodshot eyes with constricted pupils and was sweating profusely.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO