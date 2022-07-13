ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Fit for Life program returns to Dover Library

Due to high interest, Dr. Timothy McKnight and his staff from the Twin City Medical Center will once again offer the Fit for Life program at the Dover Public Library.

The goal of this innovative 12-week program is to educate, motivate and inspire people to make the lifestyle changes necessary to achieve overall wellness and lead happier, healthier, and more productive lives. McKnight will conduct the 90-minute classes every Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the community room at the Dover Public Library. The course will begin on Sept. 13 and run through Nov. 29.

McKnight will address such topics as customized nutrition and fitness plans, stress management, cardiovascular fitness, food labels, flexibility and strength fitness, disease prevention, and healthy aging.

People who are interested in this program can register by visiting www.trinitytwincity.org. Registration is limited to the first 50 confirmed registrants. For help with registration, please call Kelly at 330-401-5900. Once registered, the person will receive a welcome email that includes information about the cost of the program and the creation of a Facebook account for the online component of the program.

Any participant can stop by the Dover Library, where a staff member will assist in setting up this account.

“Dr. McKnight and the Fit for Life program are well-known in our area,” says Sherrel Rieger, adult program specialist. “People are so pleased with the results that we want to offer it again. We want others to have the opportunity to learn how to take better care of themselves.”

Register for this program at www.trinitytwincity.org.

