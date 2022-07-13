ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyers deliver opening statements in first day of New Year's Day slaying trial

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 4 days ago
A St. Clair County prosecutor said a Port Huron man brutally killed a women during a drug deal, while his attorney said he had no motive for the killing.

During opening statements in the jury trial for Robert Kimin Tonchen Wednesday, St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Sparling said Tonchen killed Stephanie Thompson in the early morning hours of New Year's Day after he set up a drug deal with her. Tonchen was going to sell the drugs that Thompson was supplying and use the money to pay a debt he owed her, the prosecutor said.

Tonchen was traveling with Thompson in her Grand Marquis in Port Huron when he killed her sometime between 4:07 a.m. and 4:28 a.m., Sparling said.

"What you're going to be shown is that the defendant did this," Sparling said, addressing the jury. "He took the time to do it. He knew that he was going to do anything. He was going to show up and he was going to get that crack cocaine or money one way or another."

Tonchen then came to Thompson's boyfriend's home with her car keys. He made conflicting statements about what happened and where Thompson was and led them through the Village Manor neighborhood, supposedly searching for her car, Sparling said.

Sparling said Tonchen disappeared from the search and security footage shows an individual coming to Thompson's Grand Marquis twice and lighting a fire inside.

Tonchen's DNA was under Thompson's fingernails and Tonchen had scratch marks on him, showing that Thompson fought for her life, Sparling said. His fingerprints were also on a can of accelerant recovered from the scene.

Sparlng said Tonchen killed Thompson with premeditation and deliberation and asked the jury to find him guilty of premeditated murder at the end of the trial. Thompson had multiple stab wounds, including fatal wounds to her neck.

"These are thoughtful choices and deliberate actions for every single stab. For every single bruise, every single contusion, every single hemorrhage he gave to Stephanie until he slit her throat and ended her life," Sparling said. "He was thinking. He was steps ahead."

David Kelley, Tonchen's attorney, said there was no motive for Tonchen to kill Thompson and Thompson had made many enemies through selling illegal drugs.

"You may hear some testimony that Stephanie and Robert were jumped or ambushed. It is undisputed that Stephanie Thompson was brutally attacked and killed...The question that you, ladies and gentleman, are going to have to ask yourselves as you hear this case, is whether you believe beyond a reasonable doubt my client, Rob Tonchen, is the person that killed her," Kelley said.

Tonchen is charged with open murder, tampering with evidence, fourth-degree arson and a habitual fourth offender enhancement.

Thompson was found dead in a parked vehicle with obvious trauma to her body in the 2700 block of Vanness Street at about 5:45 a.m. Jan. 1, the Port Huron Police Department has said.

If convicted, Tonchen faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years due to the habitual offender enhancement.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

