ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

Cheerleaders jell together, show skills for Marisa Rose Bowl

By Andy Mendlowitz, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 4 days ago

Cheering in the Marisa Rose Bowl seemed like a fun and rewarding experience. Olivia Varga was definitely interested. However, she would be graduating from Metuchen High School and there’s always plenty of activities and time juggling in the summer before college. Plus, she didn’t cheer since the winter.

Her older sister Abigail, though, urged her to say yes for a simple reason – she never got the chance.

Organizers selected Abigail Varga after her senior year for the 2020 event, which got cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She was basically saying you only have this opportunity once,” Olivia said. “Like don’t miss it because she had the opportunity and it got taken away from her. She said you should always do anything for a good cause and it’s a fun time at the end of the day with everybody.”

And that sums up the true spirit of the two-week event that culminates with the July 21 intra-Middlesex County charity all-star football game at North Brunswick High School featuring recently graduated seniors.

Not only do you get to show off your tumbling skills and meet competitors from throughout the county, you’re also raising money for a worthy charity.

The game, formerly known as the Snapple Bowl and the Autoland Classic, is now sponsored by Bellamy Sons and Paving and proceeds benefit The Marisa Tufaro Foundation, whose mission is to assist pediatric patients and children in need throughout the greater Middlesex County area.

The 46 cheerleaders are split among Team Marisa and Team Rose. Really, it’s one squad. They practice together and learn the same sideline chants. They’ll also join for a halftime show that will be performed twice for both sides of the stands.

The game's head coach Colleen Meyers has everything down. She’s been involved since the second Snapple Bowl in 1994, the first that included cheerleaders. (The annual game was cancelled the last two years because of the pandemic.)

“There are two years of young ladies that unfortunately have missed out on this,” said Meyers after the first practice on Monday. “I’m just glad that we are back. We’re definitely going to be the Middlesex County team that everybody knows and loves and day one has been fantastic. I can’t wait to see what we accomplish on day two through six.”

The four coaches are installing nine different formations with tumbling and jumping sequences for a 2 minute, 30 second halftime show. There are also 30 chants for sideline cheers with 10 for offense, 10 for defense and 10 for anytime during the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPgum_0gebJL3Y00

The high skill level of the cheerleaders makes it easier to teach and the camaraderie and chemistry quickly gets developed.

“The wonderful thing is that they’re so used to learning so fast,” said Meyers, who retired as Spotswood’s cheerleading coach last summer after 28 years. “These girls, they’re pros by the time that they’re graduating high school and they’re used to rigor in learning things very fast and adapting very fast.”

In Monday’s first practice, Meyers called on four schools to contribute chants. Piscataway, Metuchen, New Brunswick and Spotswood all came forward with ideas and their own spin with the footwork and terminology.

Assistant coach Sara Yocum said the cheerleaders from the various programs all clicked with no cliques.

“I think they’re all kind of in the same boat,” said Yocum, the Metuchen head coach. “They just graduated high school. They’re excited to represent their towns and there’s also a little bit of nervousness because they’re not sure what to expect exactly, so I kind of think that makes them all bond and I would say that the Middlesex County cheerleading circle is not too, too big. Everyone kind of knows each other either from the games or the competitions so there’s definitely a lot of familiar faces.”

Many of the cheerleaders cringed with soreness after the first jumps at Monday practice.

Meyers asked, “How long has it been?”

“A long time.”

“Six months.”

She responded, “Get it over with now.”

Old Bridge’s Julia Leonhardt noted that after doing each new chant five times it was easy to get the hang of it.

“It seems like it’s a nice fundraiser to be a part of and it seems really special to everyone that’s involved,” she said. “I’m proud to be a part of this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZyts_0gebJL3Y00

Edison’s Rylie Abrams added the muscle memory kicks in.

“I feel like I haven’t cheered in so long,” she said. “It was nice to have one last chance.

“I just like that you get to meet a lot of new people and I feel like you have your team, but everyone in the cheer community kind of knows each other, especially in Middlesex.”

Meyers noted that through the years several sisters have performed in the game and others have gone on to coach at Middlesex high schools.

The game’s other coaches are Darlene Drum, the former head coach at South River and a coach with the South Brunswick middle school; Georgeann Larsen, the South Plainfield cheerleading coach and Yocum, who cheered herself under Larsen at South Plainfield.

Then there’s people with relatives who cheered in the county like Vargas. Olivia joked that her sister was a little jealous that she’s getting a chance to cheer in the bowl.

“She’s still not over the fact that she wasn’t able to do it because she was obviously so excited to do it,” Olivia said with a laugh, “but she’s happy for me because I can do it. It’s like I’m taking her spot almost because she never got the chance to. I’m just real excited. I can’t wait to do it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPwFj_0gebJL3Y00

In past years, the game pitted Middlesex County against Union County. Now, it’s just all Middlesex participants.

“I think that’s just building up that awesome mentality that this is a family event and our cheer family is not against each other," Meyers said. "We’re working with each other towards this common goal which is to raise money for Marisa Tufaro Foundation. Usually cheerleaders get competitive in the same way that football teams get competitive and we always had a goal to be the strongest team. We wanted to represent Middlesex County very well.

“One united Middlesex and united for a cause in honor of a beautiful young lady. You can’t get anything better than that.”

Bellamy and Sons Marisa Rose Bowl

When/where: July 21, North Brunswick High School, 7 p.m.

Who/what: Recently graduated football players and cheerleaders from Middlesex County high schools will participate in an intra-county charity all-star game with all proceeds benefiting the Marisa Tufaro Foundation.

About the game : Formerly known as the Snapple Bowl and Autoland Classic, the contest has raised $715,000 for charity since its inception in 1994.

Practice schedule: Practices will be held at North Brunswick High School July 11-14 and July 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on July 18 at St. Joseph High School in Metuchen from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A walk-through for July 20 is TBD.

Game Tickets : Can be purchased for $10 at the gate on game night or at any of the practices.

About The Marisa Tufaro Foundation : Since its inception less than five years ago, the nonprofit has donated a quarter of a million dollars to assist pediatric patients and underserved children throughout the greater Middlesex County area. The foundation has also donated thousands of toys, nonperishable food items, winter jackets, baby supplies and other items upon which it has placed no monetary value. The nonprofit has awarded $26,500 in academic scholarships to 38 Middlesex County high school graduates.

About Marisa Rose Tufaro : Marisa survived six open-heart surgeries and a heart transplant before succumbing to a rare form of cancer in 2017 following a valiant battle. She was just 13 years old. Despite being hospitalized for more than two years and maintaining hundreds of doctor’s appointments, she lived a vibrant life that inspired.

Marisa Rose Bowl Banquet: Will be held at the Pines Manor in Edison on July 20 at 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Cheerleaders jell together, show skills for Marisa Rose Bowl

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Be alert: Tips on how to defend yourself against black bears in NJ

Black bear sightings have certainly been on the rise throughout New Jersey this year. And it seems like they're making their way in places we rarely ever see them. Black bears are quite common in the northwestern part of the state, where the terrain suits them well to make a living. Not to mention, the human population is not as dense as it is in other parts of the state.
ANIMALS
Shore News Network

Bring the Family, The Monmouth County Fair Begins This Week

FREEHOLD — From blue ribbons to racing pigs, the Monmouth County Fair pulses with energy while retaining all the charm of an old-fashioned country fair. Held from Wednesday-Sunday, July 27-31, at East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold, this annual event is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, NJ
Middlesex County, NJ
Sports
City
Spotswood, NJ
City
South Plainfield, NJ
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
City
Metuchen, NJ
ABCNY

Fire consumes apartment in Edison, New Jersey

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fire consumed much of an apartment building in Edison, New Jersey on Friday afternoon. The fire broke out around 5 p.m. at the Parsonage Hill Village Apartments on 353 Parsonage Road. Many residents were arriving home from work and watched from horror as their...
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

Fast Play Ticket Worth $41K Sold In Hudson County

One lucky player purchased a ticket for the $5 Jersey Jackpot Fast Play game. They won $41,105, which is 50% of the Progressive Jackpot. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheerleading#Rose Bowl#The Cheerleaders#Metuchen High School#Bellamy Sons And Paving
PIX11

Goya hosts massive food drive at Jersey City headquarters

JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — With inflation and food insecurity at an all time high, 20 New Jersey organizations launched into action to help pack and distribute over 100,000 pounds of food for families unable to afford food at the grocery store.   When the pandemic started, there was incredible need, so Goya stepped up and donated […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

$720K Jackpot Won In Monmouth County

KEYPORT – A shopper who bought a Jersey Cash 5 ticket for the July 14 drawing has won $720,057, according to the NJ Lottery. The winning numbers were: 11, 24, 28, 34 and 38 and the XTRA number was: 02. The winner had the five numbers. The ticket was purchased at Country Farms Food Store, 212 Broad Street, in Keyport. This store will receive a bonus check for $2,000 in exchange for selling the winning ticket.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
New Jersey 101.5

Union Beach, NJ cop, 29, killed in off-duty crash on Route 36

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — An off-duty cop serving Union Beach was killed in a Sunday morning crash, according to police. Union Beach police Chief Michael Woodrow said on social media that Detective Corporal Timothy Kelly, Jr., 29, was a "rising star" who had been with the department for five years. He was taking a similar path to his father who had also served in law enforcement, police said.
UNION BEACH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Teen charged with arson at 2 Bergen County, NJ schools

ORADELL — A teen was charged with arson in connection with fires set at two schools in June and July. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said the teen was responsible for a fire inside a garbage receptacle at the Roosevelt Elementary School in River Edge June 20 around 9:45 p.m. The fire extinguished itself by the time firefighters arrived, according to Musella.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Newark’s Uncle Willie’s Wings to Launch Two New Locations

A business launched by an Army veteran three years ago is set to expand in a big way over the coming months as Uncle Willie’s Wings is bringing both their first bar and another restaurant to Downtown Newark. Back in August 2019, Walter “Willie” Green launched his popular wing...
NEWARK, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy