The Abilene Reporter-News

Abilene police arrest fleeing suspect in woman's residence, investigate shooting

 4 days ago
A man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police officers and entering a woman's garage apartment in south-central Abilene, the Abilene Police Department said.

In an unrelated incident, police also are investigating an overnight drive-by shooting in central Abilene.

Police were serving a motion-to-revoke warrant in the 1900 block of Oak Street at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday when the suspect ran from officers, according to a police report.

The running man threw a BB gun on the ground and entered a nearby garage apartment behind a house. Police said the woman in the residence did not give the suspect permission to enter.

The suspect was apprehended and charged with evading arrest/detection with previous conviction and burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony. He was taken to Taylor County Jail.

His bonds for the new charges total $30,000, which is in addition to the $30,000 bond for a previous charge of second-degree felony aggravated assault, according to online jail records. He also has 11 city tickets.

Also, police were called to the 700 block of Victoria Street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday for a report of gunfire.

A homeowner reported finding shell casings in the yard. While checking the area, police also discovered bullets had struck two vehicles.

Police continue to investigate the deadly conduct case.

