Kanye West's Yeezy 'Sausage Roll' Sneakers Get Roasted By British Bakery Chain

Click here to read the full article. Controversy has followed Ye everywhere, especially these last few years. But even though he’s a lightning rod for headlines, his Yeezy collaboration with adidas has continued to be fruitful for both the artist formerly known as Kanye West and the sneaker giant. It looks like that partnership will keep rolling along because the YZY 950 boots are reportedly returning in 2023. This news was first reported by YeezyInfluence, an Instagram account and website focusing exclusively on Ye’s eponymous footwear line with adidas. The rumor was also picked up by our colleagues at Footwear News. Initially...

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO