Kanye West's Yeezy 'Sausage Roll' Sneakers Get Roasted By British Bakery Chain

By Michael Saponara
HipHopDX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove them or hate them, Kanye West’s Yeezy sneakers are often the center of attention in the footwear world. With Kanye’s Yeezy 450 Sulfur having been out for a few months, fan account Yeezy Mafia wanted to test the waters on the reception of the kicks on Monday (July...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 35

Mr Smith
3d ago

just the reaction he wants from people. Lét me make the most ugly shoe ever created in history I want to be remembered forever

Reply(1)
7
Kodak Slim
4d ago

man I see people wearing them and laugh . 🤡 buy them to look cooler but no style. but to some one they 🔥 🥵

Reply
15
Julius Smith
3d ago

I Own A Pair Of 450’s And Yes They Are Different Than What People Are Use Too, But That’s Why I Love Them So Much Because They Are Different, I Tired Of Wearing The Same Sneakers Over And Over, So Yes I Am Gonna Rock My Yeezy, Besides They Are Very Comfortable.

Reply(7)
7
