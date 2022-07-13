Kanye West's Yeezy 'Sausage Roll' Sneakers Get Roasted By British Bakery Chain

Historically, the Air Jordan 1 Low has been one of the model’s most experimental trims, more so when it’s appeared in kid-exclusive ensembles. Recently, the lifestyle-focused proposition emerged in a white, black and green-colored outfit that introduces new design cues to the Air Jordan lineup. For starters, the “Black Toe” color-blocked retro features a raised dotted texture around the forefoot and along the tongue. The remainder of the upper and sole unit maintains a tried-and-proven, oft-imitated build, but lateral side logos are accompanied by a vine and flora embroidery, similar to a previously seen Air Jordan 1 Mid. The Grade School option may be part of a more expansive kid’s collection, but that’s yet to be seen.
