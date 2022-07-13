Ukraine urgently needs dairy cows

UKRAINE – There are fears in Ukraine that the country may lose 150,000 cows, a third of its national herd, if the war with Russia does not stop by the end of this year.

Due to the ongoing hostilities in the country, about 50,000 cows have already been lost in the industrial sector either by being bombed or shot, or from disease. The figures are expected to be greater because private dairy farms have also suffered, but it’s currently difficult to get statistics from them.

In order for Ukraine to produce enough milk, cheese and butter for its population in the near future, calls have been made for partner countries to supply dairy heifers to Ukraine in a bid to restock the national herd.

Hanna Lavreniuk, general director of the Association of Milk Producers in Ukraine, said some dairy farmers are struggling to survive.

“Currently the invaders are cynically and purposefully destroying the capacities of dairy farms,” she said. “Farms in the front line and occupied territories are barely surviving, often without electricity, communication or the ability to deliver food.

“This is the situation in Kharkiv and Kherson regions, a number of regions of Zaporizhzhia region, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Due to communication problems it’s difficult to estimate the exact loss of livestock, especially in the private sector.

“It’s difficult to get reliable information about what’s happening in (those) regions, but the losses of the industrial sector are at least 50,000 heads, which in monetary terms is US$80 million.”

According to the association, there were more than 420,000 cows in the industrial sector in Ukraine at the beginning of this year. The productivity of animals was an average of about 15,124 pounds per cow per year.

The association calculated that with an increase in productivity to 8,500 to 9,000 kilograms per cow – about 18,700 to 19,900 pounds, Ukraine should have at least 600 dairy herds to meet domestic needs and its export potential.

Before the war Ukraine provided the countries of the Middle East with affordable milk protein and fat, exporting products through sea ports. During the first two months of the war, significant volumes of so-called exchange products were accumulated in warehouses.

“The warehouses accumulated dry milk, dry whey, butter (and) technical casein, which were planned to be sent to the countries of Asia and Africa – which were the main consumers of these products,” Lavreniuk said. “The impossibility of exporting these products has a negative impact on dairy enterprises, which in turn cannot pay for the supplied milk raw materials (from) dairy farms.

“The shelf life of dry milk is three to five months. Now the products in the warehouses will begin to deteriorate and therefore the situation will be even more critical.”

The losses of the dairy sector are continuing. Every day the association receives reports of new targeted attacks on dairy farms. The situation in Kharkiv Oblast is especially alarming.

“The invaders are shelling farms in Kharkiv region more regularly now,” Lavreniuk said. “They are constantly covered with mortar or rocket fire. This is unfortunate because Kharkiv Oblast is one of the top-five milk-producing regions in Ukraine. Powerful dairy farms are concentrated there.”

The Kharkiv region’s losses will significantly affect the entire dairy industry in Ukraine.

The Association of Milk Producers predicts if no new territories are captured as a result of hostilities, and if the farm attacks stop, then the reduction of livestock in the industrial sector can be predicted in the range of 70,000 to 100,000 dairy cows this year.

But according to a pessimistic scenario, if the occupied regions are not liberated there may be 120,000 to 150,000 cows lost by the end of the year. That, states the association, is critical because it’s almost a third of the pre-war industrial livestock in Ukraine.

After the end of the active phase of the war, Ukraine will need technical humanitarian assistance from its partner countries for the rapid restoration of livestock.

“It takes at least two years to grow a productive cow on the farm,” Lavreniuk said. “In Ukraine there is no such time for recovery. We need support in the form of delivery of heifers aged five to six months so that they will quickly produce offspring and be able to restore the herd.

“In the first year after the active phase of the war, Ukraine will have to replace at least 50,000 lost heads. We will greatly need such help. Although Ukraine is a producer of breeding livestock, its own potential is not enough.”

Plus when the war ends, the problem of restoration of dairy-farm buildings will need resolution. They should be rebuilt according to new modern trends, to be more efficient and energy-saving, according to European Green Deal.

Climate change and environmental degradation are an existential threat to Europe and the world, according to the European Commission. To overcome those challenges, the commission created the European Green Deal to transform the European Union into a modern, resource-efficient and competitive economy.

It has three goals.

• no net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050

• economic growth decoupled from resource use

• no person and no place left behind

The Association of Milk Producers states investments in a new farm will amount to US$7,000 to $10,000 per dairy cow, a large investment in animal husbandry. The payback of such projects will be as much as 10 years.

