Onslow County, NC

Onslow County man's craving for steak brought big payout, second winner in two weeks

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
 4 days ago
An Onslow County man won a big prize in the North Carolina Education Lottery this week, just two weeks after an Onslow couple also took home a large payout.

William Jones of Richlands bought a $20 scratch-off ticket when he drove to the Speedway on South Jackson Street in Beulaville to buy a propane tank for his grill, according to a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery.

That choice bagged him $100,000.

“I mainly wanted to get some propane to cook some steaks on the grill,” the 32-year-old turkey farmer said in the release.

Onslow's Luck: 'We were in shock': Onslow couple wins big from lottery scratch-off ticket

The release said Jones bought the $100 Million Mega Cash ticket after winning $500 off an Extreme Cash ticket earlier in the day.

“I tell you what, it was worth the $20,” Jones laughed.

The release said Jones collected his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters, and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016. He plans to go ahead and use the money to pay for his and his fiancé's wedding.

According to the release, the $100 Million Mega Cash game debuted in May with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and five $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $12.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Onslow County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com

Comments / 2

