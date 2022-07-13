ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

BOBCATS 125: Max Worthington

msubobcats.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading to the 2022 season, the 125th anniversary of Montana State's first football team, we will look at 125 of the greatest Bobcats. You can find details here and a directory here. Max Worthington, E, 1928-30 ALL-TIME TEAM: 1933 Exponent 1st Team. HONORS: 1st Team All-Rocky Mountain Conference end...

msubobcats.com

msubobcats.com

BOBCATS 125 - TOP 50: Elvis Akpla

We look at the 25 players that Bobcat fans and a blue ribbon panel of long-time MSU football observers ranked between 26th and 50th in the quest to determine the program's all-time players. In this segment of the countdown, players are listed alphabetically. You can find details here and a directory here.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Results: NRA action wraps up at 75th annual Three Forks Rodeo

THREE FORKS — Saturday was a hot one across southwest Montana with temperatures reaching the 90s, but Three Forks was the town that really brought the heat as two days of NRA action wrapped up at the Three Forks Rodeo Arena. FINAL RESULTS:. Bareback Riding: 1. Trevor Kay, 80...
THREE FORKS, MT
explorebigsky.com

The ride of her life

BIG SKY – Last year’s mutton bustin’ champion, 5-year-old Adley McPhillips, is back to defend her title at the 2022 PBR! Her winning technique? Clutching onto the sheep as tight as she can for as long as possible. Sound easy? Not so much … This is all done without any type of assistance while the sheep storms around a dirt arena filled with thousands of spectators. But it worked last year and she’s hopeful it will work this year as well.
BIG SKY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Is This The Best Outdoor Dining Experience in Montana?

When you go out for a delicious meal, sometimes having dinner outside can add to the atmosphere. Lovefood made a list of the Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining in Every State, and the spot in Montana is down the road from Bozeman. Outdoor dining can make the ambiance of the meal even more stellar. So what is the best outdoor dining in Montana?
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Will the Passenger Train Through Bozeman Become a Reality?

This transportation proposal is closer to becoming a reality, which has many locals excited for the future. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work gaining support to bring back the southern Amtrak route through cities like Billings, Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula. This track will let you ride the train to Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Portland. Multiple counties, cities, and government officials from Montana have lended support to this initiative, and there has recently been another major endorsement.
BOZEMAN, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Montana’s Oldest Bar Contains a Beautiful Slice of the Old West

If you're ever out in Southwestern Montana this summer, you may find yourself in Virginia City. The first capital of Montana is still bustling today as a tourist destination that gives them a slice of Western life. One of the best destinations in Virginia City is the oldest bar in Montana. You'll be transported to the Old West as soon as you walk through their doors.
MONTANA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Consider When Booking a Hotel Near Chico Hot Springs

If you are looking for a vacation spot that is close to nature, you should visit the Chico Hot Springs. Located in Pray, Montana, these natural hot springs were first developed as a vacation resort in the 1900s. In order to ensure that you have an enjoyable experience, you should book a hotel near the springs before you arrive. Listed below are some things to consider when choosing a hotel near Chico Hot Springs.
PRAY, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Sweet Pea Festival Forced to Cancel Bite of Bozeman

Bozeman, MT - Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts announces The Bite of Bozeman is going on hiatus this year. Several reasons have contributed to the Festival’s decision, chief among them an inability to procure the number of food vendors needed to give the community the top-notch event they should expect from Sweet Pea. In its heyday, The Bite of Bozeman had 50 local restaurants and food vendors participating in the annual event. This year, the number of food vendors able to commit to the event was much lower. Of those who declined to participate, most cited a lack of staffing as the main reason for their inability to participate. Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts Executive Director Kris Olenicki states, “We will take this next year to reimagine and revamp The Bite of Bozeman. We believe this is a great opportunity to bring something new and exciting to Bozeman. Although it has been a much-anticipated summer event for many years, we are simply unable to host The Bite of Bozeman the community has come to know and love. We already have begun the process to create a new event for next year that is true to our mission—“where (food as) art and community meet.” Vendors that did sign up to participate will receive a full refund, and the Downtown Bozeman Association has offered to try to fit any committed vendors into the August 4th “Music on Main” event should they wish to participate.
BOZEMAN, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Carbon, Chouteau, Fergus, Garfield, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 12:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Carbon; Chouteau; Fergus; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty; Musselshell; Petroleum; Phillips; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Toole; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 469 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE CARBON CHOUTEAU FERGUS GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JUDITH BASIN LIBERTY MUSSELSHELL PETROLEUM PHILLIPS STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TOOLE VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Anaconda woman dead after crash in Jefferson Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 27-year-old woman from Anaconda is dead after a crash in Jefferson County around 4 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was headed west on Interstate 90 when it veered off the left side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times. The...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
Alt 101.5

This Montana Restaurant is One of America’s Best Hidden Gems

Montana is full of amazing restaurants. Depending on where you are in the state, you're guaranteed to find a great place to eat. Our friend Michelle Heart in Boise, Idaho recently wrote an article about the best hidden gem restaurant in Idaho. We were curious to find out what restaurant is the best hidden gem in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Seven Empty Buildings and Spaces in the Bozeman Area

Folks might think space in Bozeman is dwindling, but there are still several spaces in the city that are in prime positions to either be developed or moved into these spots. Many folks think that Bozeman is growing too fast, but you might not realize some open spaces and buildings are ready for something new to come in and flourish.
BOZEMAN, MT
newsy.com

Mail Piling Up In Montana Due To USPS Staffing Shortages

Reported staffing shortages at the United States Postal Service are causing major headaches for some people who say they haven't received their mail in more than a week. Multiple residents in Bozeman, Montana, spoke with Newsy about what they call massive delays in their mail service. One woman who runs a construction company says the company has failed to receive multiple payments, and she worries about her own missing bills.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts Annual Parade Gone to the Dogs

Bozeman, MT—For the first time in history, Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts is hosting a Dog Parade. This year’s Dog Parade will take place within the Festival’s annual parade, occurring Saturday morning during the Festival. The Parade follows the Sweet Pea Run and Children’s Run. Earlier this year, Sweet Pea representatives met with local company West Paw, to find out how best to incorporate Bozeman’s canine friends into the Festival. While understanding that dogs are not permitted at the Festival itself, West Paw suggested the inclusion of the dogs in the Parade and volunteered to sponsor it. The entry fee is $20 per dog with proceeds benefiting “Working Dogs for Conservation,” the world’s leading conservation detection dog organization. Sweet Pea encourages canine participants to come dressed in their most creative finery; donning the Festival’s namesake flower is a bonus. This year’s Dog Parade is a trial run. If successful, the Festival hopes to make the Dog Parade an annual event replete with prizes. Dogs must be well-behaved, able to withstand the stimulus of a large crowd, and tolerant of other dogs. For a complete list of rules and regulations, or to register your pooch for this year’s Dog Parade, please visit the Festival website at www.sweetpeafestival.org.
BOZEMAN, MT
KBZK News

USPS on Baxter Lane facing backlash due to missing and late packages

Bozeman Resident Mike Connell is just another person frustrated with the USPS on Baxter Lane. “For the last three days, no mail—period. So, it’s really frustrating and I know the old excuse, we don’t have enough help,” says Connell. “My mail has been very sporadic. Sometimes it doesn’t come, or the next morning I’ll find it when I get my newspaper.”
BOZEMAN, MT

