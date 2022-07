SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six strong innings for his ninth win to keep the Giants rolling into the All-Star break with a 9-5 victory over the slumping Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run home run. Brandon Belt also connected and drove in three runs as the Giants won their third straight against the Brewers after dropping the series opener. San Francisco has won seven of nine overall heading into the All-Star break after losing 14 of its previous 18. The NL Central-leading Brewers are heading in the opposite direction with their eighth loss in 11 games. Milwaukee’s division lead fell to a half game over St. Louis after the Cardinals were rained out against the Reds.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 21 MINUTES AGO