Flyers bring back defenseman Justin Braun on a one-year deal

While it appeared the Flyers declined to make a big splash on the first day of NHL free agency on Wednesday, they did make a couple of notable moves.

First, they brought back defenseman Justin Braun, who was traded to the New York Rangers at the deadline last season. Braun became a free agent when the clock struck 12 noon on Wednesday.

The Flyers also signed free-agent forward Nic Deslauriers to a four-year deal worth approximately $2 million per season.

As of mid-Wednesday afternoon, the top two projected free agents ― Johnny Gaudreau, late of the Calgary Flames, and Nazem Kadri, who just won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche ― had yet to sign with anybody.

It had been rumored the Flyers were trying to trade the final year of forward James van Riemsdyk’s contract ($7 million) to free up salary cap space in an attempt to open up enough money to go after either Gaudreau or Kadri.

But the move would have required Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher to toss in a No. 1 draft pick and that was something it didn’t appear he wanted to do.

The Flyers also brought back former sixth-round draft pick Cooper Marody, who had been playing in the Edmonton Oilers organization.

Reacquiring Braun looked like a bit of a surprise move. They just traded with Carolina for the rights to Tony DeAngelo last Friday at the NHL Entry Draft in Montreal and the price was a bit high ($10 million for two years).

It was thought that either Cam York or Ronnie Attard might secure a spot with the top six on the roster but with Braun returning on a one-year deal, that might toss plan right out the window.

In 791 NHL games, the 35-year-old Braun has recorded 34 goals/197 points with a career plus-22.

He spent two-plus seasons in his first tenure with the Flyers, playing in 176 games.

Deslauriers, 31, has played for four NHL teams and recorded 521 penalty minutes in 506 games.

Giroux signs with Senators

Former Flyer Claude Giroux signed with the Ottawa Senators, three years, $19.5 million. . . Oskar Lindblom, whose final contract year was bought out by the Flyers on Tuesday, signed with the San Jose Sharks.