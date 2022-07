UFC Long Island takes place tomorrow afternoon from the UBS Arena, but first come the weigh-in results to make matters official!. In the main event, fireworks are to be expected when Brian Ortega (#2) meets Yair Rodriguez (#3). For Rodriguez, he will be chasing his first UFC title shot with a win. Meanwhile, Ortega will be taking the first steps to work his way back to champion Alexander Volkanovski after falling short in his second world title shot at UFC 266 last September. Regardless of the result, fans and pundits agree that the MMA community is in for an enthralling stylistic clash in this must-see headliner.

