ROSSBURG, Ohio — For the second year in a row, The Knight Before The Kings Royal has fallen to rain and Eldora Speedway has adjusted the weekend schedule. With rain hitting the half-mile oval around 10 p.m. on Friday and more showers expected, officials made the call to postpone the remainder of the program to Saturday afternoon with NOS Energy Drink Heat Races, a C-Main, DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash, Micro-Lite LCS, and #KnightBefore Feature still left on the docket.

ROSSBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO