In this day and age, we are pretty fortunate to have so many technological advances that make regular things extra convenient. Just think back to the '90s or earlier, when you were only able to watch new episodes of your favorite show once a week, or if you happened to be out of town that day, you'd have to set up your VCR to record it while you were away. Or, heavens forbid you forgot to do that and you were completely out of luck until the episode made it to reruns.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO