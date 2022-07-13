ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberton, PA

Road Closure - Kimberton Road - July 13, 2022 through July 20, 2022

westvincenttwp.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKimberton Road, will be closed from July 13, 2022 through July 20, 2022 between the hours of 7:00...

www.westvincenttwp.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

MCBH Drexeline Plaza LP to Restrict Several State Highways for Construction Work in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — MCBH Drexeline Plaza LP is planning lane closures on several state highways in Springfield and Upper Darby townships, Delaware County, beginning Monday, July 18, for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Wednesday, November 23.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash kills one along Rt. 222 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, crews were dispatched for a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County. The Lancaster County coroner was dispatched to the scene for one person killed in the crash. The victim has been identified as a 33-year-old female from Millersville, Lancaster County. The driver of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Kimberton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
whitemarshtwp.org

Pre-Construction Work Begins On Ridge Pike

Pre-construction activities will begin on Ridge Pike between Crescent Avenue and Northwestern Avenue on Monday, July 18. Single lane closures with flagging will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from July 18 to July 22 in various locations throughout the corridor for tree clearing. Please use caution while traveling in construction zones.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Roadwork set for Ridge Pike project

NORRISTOWN — Montgomery County has announced pre-construction activities will begin on Ridge Pike between Crescent Avenue and Northwestern Avenue starting on Monday, July 18. Single lane closures with flagging will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from July 18-22 in various locations throughout the corridor for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckscountyherald.com

Fire in Nockamixon Township

A devastating fire Saturday displaced a family of four in Revere and shut down a portion of Route 611 between Marienstein and Church Hill roads. The home was declared a total loss. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Moyer family, who had no insurance.
REVERE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Four Local Municipalities Win Traffic Signal Grants

HARRISBURG PA – Four western Montgomery County municipalities – Upper Providence, Lower Salford, and New Hanover townships, and the borough of Schwenksville – were awarded a total of $1.07 million in state Department of Transportation grants for traffic signal upgrades on their local highways, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office announced Wednesday (July 13, 2022).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Three Killed In New Castle Accident Monday Night

Delaware State Police have identified the victims who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on July 11, 2022 in the New Castle area as a, 16-year-old girl, of New Castle, Beverly Weaver, 69, of Sun City, Florida; and Dennis Smith, 36, of Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware...
NEW CASTLE, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NJ.com

N.J. man, 53, killed in South Jersey crash, police say

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Vineland, officials said. A white 2011 GMC Sierra traveling south on North Mill Road crossed over the double-solid yellow lines and into the northbound lane at 6:39 p.m. when it collided with a black 2018 Mazda, Vineland police said. The...
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Can Now Confiscate Illegal ATVs, Dirt Bikes On Pennsylvania Roads

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police can now confiscate ATVs and dirt bikes operated illegally on public roads in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill amending the current law. This has been a growing issue in Philadelphia. “This bill’s swift passage and enactment into law recognizes the growing danger illegal dirt bike and ATV usage is presenting on our roadways,” state Sen. Pat Browne, who authored the bill, said. “We have seen countless incidences of the property being destroyed, injuries to pedestrians and the tragic loss of life of innocent bystanders due to these reckless actions. I want to thank my colleagues in the General Assembly and the Governor for their support to give law enforcement the tools necessary to keep these vehicles off the streets.” The bill also says ATVs and dirt bikes cannot be operated on sidewalks, in bike lanes, on shoulders, or on berms.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Newport Gap Pike

WILMINGTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Tuesday night on Newport Gap Pike (Route 41) in Wilmington area. On July 12, 2022, at approximately 9:17 p.m., a black 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Newport Gap Pike (Route...
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead, several hurt in violent crash on American Parkway bridge in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person is dead after a head-on crash in Allentown. Two vehicles crashed head-on just after 9 p.m. Wednesday on the American Parkway bridge, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office. Initial reports indicated several people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Jose Perez, 45,...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy