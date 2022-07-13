ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

West Nile virus found in mosquitos from 3 Allegheny County communities

By Madeline Bartos
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iite_0gebAkg800

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - West Nile virus was found in mosquitos caught in three Allegheny County communities, but the health department said no cases have been reported in humans.

The Allegheny County Health Department said it found the virus in mosquitos it collected from Point Breeze, the North Side and Wilkinsburg on July 6.

Most people infected don't feel sick, and only one in five develop a fever and other symptoms like headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, the health department said. Less than one percent of people infected develop a serious illness.

The last time someone had West Nile virus in the county was in 2021, and before that, 2018.

The health department said residents should protect themselves by getting rid of stagnant water in their yards where mosquitos like to breed, using screens on open windows and doors and using bug spray.

There's no vaccine or treatment for West Nile virus. If you suspect you have it, call your doctor.

The county said it will continue set mosquito traps as part of its surveillance activities and work with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to assess any public health threats.

