The Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia, will offer two weeks of summer camp opportunities for middle grade students in July. Art Camp will begin Monday, July 18 and run through Thursday, July 21. Students will explore landscapes and biomes through art in this “Mythical Adventure” themed camp. Art camp is led by Grace Helms and runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, with the final day offering a public reception for the students. Art Camp is open to students ages 7-12 and registration is $45.

CRITZ, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO