Library Welcomes Dr. Willi Coleman July 20

Historian Willi Coleman will discuss her book, Leaping Over the Ocean: Re-Reading Black Women's Mobility in the 19th and Early 20th Century Trans-Atlantic World, at 3 pm, Wednesday July 20 at the McGirt-Horton Branch, 2501 Phillips Ave.

Leaping Over the Ocean covers the experiences of four Black women who made multiple trans-Atlantic crossings prior to and just after the turn of the 20th century providing insight into the many ways that the institution of slavery and new found freedoms unfolded in the lives of Black women. Throughout her book, Dr. Coleman emphasizes the narratives of the travel left behind by her subjects and contextualizes them in the Civil Rights movement happening around them.

Willi Coleman is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Vermont. She has a Ph.D. from University of California, Irvine and has been researching and writing about Black women for more than 50 years when the student movement of the 1960s was pushing for African American studies as a legitimate academic discipline.

After the presentation, participants are invited to stay and learn about Ancestry Library Edition available to customers for free. This program is co-sponsored by the Greensboro Public Library and Greensboro History Museum.