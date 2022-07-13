ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Broadway building will come down

By John Badman
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A damaged Broadway building in Alton will be coming down. Employees of Stutz Excavating cut wood Wednesday to erect a walled-off area in front of the building identified as 619 E....

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

 

The Telegraph

Christmas in July set for 14th year

GODFREY — The annual Christmas in July is planned July 29 to kick off for the Community Christmas campaign aiding area families. Last year the annual event, founded by sisters Taylor and Lily Freer, raised more than $51,000. Community Christmas was founded by The Telegraph and the United Way, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

DK Dance Studio relocates, expands

ALTON - One of the city's best kept secrets is about to be its biggest buzz. DK Dance Productions, founded and owned by Chief Executive Officer Darci Kay Ward, of Jerseyville, is very close to opening its new relocated larger Alton studio and filling a vacancy at a familiar formerly empty building. DK Dance's Alton studio, which was located on State Street in a small space in Upper Alton, now occupies a larger space at the Alton Cyclery's former building, 3100 Homer M. Adams Parkway. DK Dance Studio also is adding an elite and competitive cheer team in Alton.  Classes are for age 18 months and older, including a senior tap with dancers in their 60s, 70s and 80s.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Restaurant work advances in Wood River

John Badman|The Telegraph Workers were repairing the brick this week on the front of 7 N. Wood River Ave. in Wood River. The building is to become the 1929 Pizza & Wine restaurant with a projected opening this fall. The building was a ravaged by a fire on March 1, 2021. The fire claimed the roof and half of the walls on the second floor. The City of Wood River sold the building for $1 to developers Tom Declue III and Mark Wadlow. At the time of the sale the men were planning to make the open second floor into an outdoor dining space. (John Badman)
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival set to make Metro East stops

EDWARDSVILLE — The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's tour is bringing its next production to Illinois this summer. The festival's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" will stop in Edwardsville at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at City Park during its 24-stop tour of the bi-state area. The 24 tour dates include multiple stops in Illinois, including Brussels and East St. Louis.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Scenario changing for both employers and job seekers

Employers are seeking candidates with a strong sense of business culture, according to Tony Fuhrmann, director of Madison County Employment and Training. "We're seeing a lot of companies that had said they wanted specific things from potential employees to even consider a job application, and now they have loosened up some of those things," he said. "Employers are looking at things like why they need a four-year college degree for a job and what else they could have instead of that. They're also reconsidering whether they need experience for certain jobs. "The old saying is that aptitude can be taught but attitude can't, and employers are much more looking for people with the right attitude," Fuhrmann said. "They want someone who will come to work every day and show up on time and work when they are there and get along with their coworkers. They can teach the aptitude, whether it's working a machine or something else."
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

County gears up to help steelworkers

WOOD RIVER - In the two weeks since US Steel announced its plans to cease operations in Granite City, Madison County officials are looking at how the closure will impact its workforce and communities. "We may not know everything that is happening just yet," Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. "But what we do know is this closure will be a loss for Madison County. The impact this will have on the workforce, their families and local communities will be felt throughout the Metro East." On June 28, U.S. Steel announced its plans to sell and repurpose the blast furnaces at its Granite City Works facility. The company signed a non-binding letter of intent with SunCoke Energy Inc., a raw material processing and handling company, to acquire the two blast furnaces and construct a new 2-million ton facility to produce pig iron.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Alton firm secures $3.8M asbestos verdict

PHILADELPHIA — Simmons Hanly Conroy in Alton has secured a $3.8 million verdict against Washington Penn Plastics on behalf of the estate of Daniel “Dan” Rugg and his wife, Sandra. Dan Rugg died of mesothelioma, an occupational cancer caused by asbestos, after working for about 30 years...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

License not renewed for Granite City mobile home park

EDWARDSVILLE - Annual licenses for six of seven Madison County mobile home parks were approved at Monday's Public Safety Committee meeting. The license for Lakeshore Estates Mobile Home Park, located in the 3100 block of W. Chain of Rocks Road, Granite City, was held pending the resolution of a number of issues.
GRANITE CITY, IL
