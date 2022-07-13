ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, MS

Three men charged after shooting at Una night club

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago

WEST POINT • The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has charged three men in connection with an early morning shooting at a rural night club.

Deputy sheriffs responded in the early morning hours of July 9 to C's Place on Clay Chickasaw County Line Road in the Una community. Sheriff Eddie Scott said witnesses reported that one individual was grazed in the head by a bullet during the altercation, but the victim has not come forward to press charges.

The investigation lead to the arrest of three men, all cousins, who have been involved in an ongoing dispute.

Cantron Davidson, 23, of West Point, was arrested July 9 and charged with accessory after the fact. Antavious Gates, 21, of West Point, was charged July 11 with shooting into a night club. Both have since been released on $10,000 bonds.

On July 13, Alonzo Seals, 26, of West Point, turned himself in to authorities and was charged with shooting into a nightclub. He was released less than two hours later on a $50,000 bond.

Scott stated that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers P3 App.

